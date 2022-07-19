ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Meet Bruce Petrov, the St. Charles County candidate that cares

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25W89b_0gkwDxo300

The Marc Cox Morning Show is joined by Bruce Petrov, who is running for candidate for the St. Charles County Council District #1, and they discuss the issues Petrov would like to tackle should he win the candidacy. Petrov is described as a man that decided to get involved and run for office despite never being involved in politics before. He's an active member of the community and family man that wants to make the future a better place.

Download the Audacy app and favorite 97.1 FM Talk.

Comments / 0

Related
KMOX News Radio

St. Louis County abortion travel bill fails

CLAYTON, MO (KMOX) - A measure to provide funding for St. Louis County residents to travel out of state for an abortion failed in the County Council Tuesday night. The bill was defeated on a 4 to 3 vote. Sponsor Lisa Clancy tied the funding to a plan to also buy baby formula during the current shortage. Councilman Tim Fitch asked, "why did you co-mingle these two issues in the same bill? Because I can certainly support the infant formula piece. I cannot support the rest."
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

AREA TOWN TO BE FEATURED IN SMALL TOWN SHOWCASE

The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
NORBORNE, MO
5 On Your Side

BJC HealthCare, Encompass Health to build 40-bed rehab hospital in West County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — BJC HealthCare and Encompass Health Corp. plan to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in West County as a joint venture. The organizations said last week that they've been awarded the required certificate of need by the state to build the facility, which will be located at the corner of Town and Country Crossing Drive and Woods Mill Road in Town and Country.
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Elections
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Audacy
newsy.com

John Wood Wants To Shake Up MO Politics After Leaving Jan. 6 Committee

At the Cass County Fair outside Kansas City, Missouri, the focus is on summer fun and winning prizes — not on high-profile congressional hearings. One person said she watched "for the first few days to just watch the stupidity of them, and then no," while others say they just haven't been paying much attention.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Fire at recycling plant near I-55 in St. Louis County

LEMAY, Mo. – There was a fire Wednesday at the Republic Services Recycling Plant located near I-55 and Bayless in South St. Louis County. The cause of the fire is not known at this time but temperatures outdoors were nearly 100 degrees. This is not the first time recycling at the plant has caught fire. […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge denies state’s request to dismiss federal SNAP lawsuit

Mary Holmes says she subsisted on hardly any food for over a month as she struggled to recertify her eligibility for federal food assistance earlier this year. She spent hours on the phone trying to speak to someone at Missouri’s Department of Social Services (DSS) for her mandatory interview, as her prepaid phone minutes dwindled. With no internet access, disabled and lacking transportation, she ultimately paid $10 to a relative to drive her to a DSS office.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis aldermen approve abortion travel fund; MU engineering administrator charged

St. Louis aldermen approved a bill Friday to provide the city's residents seeking out-of-state abortions with travel and logistical aid. The package will use federal COVID-19 relief money to fund a $1 million program for travel and child care costs, $500,000 for reproductive health care services and $250,000 for grants. Some aldermen expressed concern after Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened to file a lawsuit against the city for the program. Mayor Tishaura Jones praised its passage, and plans to sign the legislation. In real estate news, the housing market is beginning to cool off in some parts of the state. St. Louis lenders are expecting the pace of new mortgages to slow due to high interest rates, which may open an opportunity for younger and first-time home buyers to purchase a home. The 30-year average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage was 5.51% Thursday, up from 2.88% one year ago. And, demolitions across Missouri are sending thousands of tons of waste to the state's landfills. In Columbia, where the University of Missouri has 12 demolition projects planned, between 5,000 and 6,000 cubic yards of demolition debris ended up in the landfill last year. Projects across the country produced 600 million tons of debris in 2018 and put 145 million tons into landfills.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
themissouritimes.com

Missouri’s drought forces cattlemen to make tough decisions, Parson “ready to act if situation worsens”

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over half of the Show-Me State is showing signs of drought. According to the state drought monitor, the southern portion of the state and a swath of the middle portion have been classified as abnormally dry, or dealing with a “moderate drought”. Parts of Carter, Oregon, Ripley and Howell counties, which sit on the Missouri-Arkansas border, have been classified as dealing with severe drought.
MISSOURI STATE
WNYT

Fugitive wanted in more than one state arrested in NY

A Vermont fugitive wanted in more than one state is arrested in New York. Todd Slade, 48, was found on County Route 18 in the town of Hampton, Washington County on Friday. Slade is facing several charges in Vermont and Colorado. This includes an assault related charge and a violation of abuse order.
HAMPTON, NY
themissouritimes.com

3/4ths of Greitens’ funding comes from outside of Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Eric Greitens has received more money from Los Angeles, California than from Kansas City, Missouri during his bid for U.S. Senate from the state of Missouri. Campaign finance data from OpenSecrets, shows a stark discrepancy between Greitens and his Republican opponents in the primary for...
MISSOURI STATE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
734
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy