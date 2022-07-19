ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Meitzner doubts recession is on the way

By Steve McIntosh
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago
Photo credit KNSS NEWS

Boeing has been selling 737 jets at the Fanborough International Air Show in London. A big part of those planes is manufactured at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita. Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News it's good to see production coming back to Spirit and Wichita. He says a couple of years ago "COVID hit and they had to shut down the lines" at the Spirit plant. Now things are turning around.

Sedgwick County Commissioners are looking at next year's budget with no increase in the property tax levy. But Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News your taxes could go up because your property value has increased, but he and other commissioners intend to keep the tax levy flat.

Is a recession on the way? Meitzner says he has doubts.

Meitzner commented during his weekly chat with Steve and Ted in the Morning on KNSS.

