ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

RH Is Beaten Down Now, but It Could 10x

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Luxury home furnishings company RH (NYSE: RH) has a lot going against it. Inflation is soaring, consumers are squeezing their wallets, and home sales are slowing down. Wall Street hasn't missed a beat; the stock has sold off, falling more than 60% from its high.

But are these signs of a failing company or of a temporary storm with bright skies ahead? Here is why RH stock could eventually increase 10x from where it currently sits.

Anything that can go wrong has gone wrong

RH could be in the dictionary under the description of discretionary spending ; the company manufactures and sells a variety of luxury home furnishings, fixtures, textiles, and more.

The company sells very high-end stuff; a leather couch can run you as much as $10,000. I'm sure that's a beautiful couch, but these products aren't in typical household budgets.

You can see three metrics below that combine to spell pain for RH's management team. You have soaring inflation creating rising costs on core materials like lumber while simultaneously squeezing consumer wallets. Then you have mortgage rates that have risen to multi-year highs and plunging consumer sentiment, which means that few people are excited about the economy right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebowQ_0gkwDu9s00

US Inflation Rate data by YCharts .

This is not good for a business that sells products people want but don't need . Management recently lowered its guidance for 2022 to reflect this reality. RH now sees sales falling between 2% and 5% from 2021, while operating profit margins will come in between 21% and 22%, a notable decline from 2021's 24.7%.

Management noted that luxury home sales fell 18% year over year in the first quarter of 2022 and could continue slowing, with rates still projected to rise throughout the year.

Looking past a bump in the road

Clearly, the current market conditions are not ideal, but don't assume that RH isn't a good business because it faces some adversity. RH's CEO, Gary Friedman, has been evolving the company into a luxury brand since 2016, and you can see below that it has successfully grown sales and free cash flow during that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Bfxi_0gkwDu9s00

RH Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts .

Discretionary products can be cyclical businesses , meaning they have periods of growth, like when the economy is doing great and consumers are spending money, and periods of contraction, when times are tough and people are tightening their belts.

Some of the economic conditions consumers face now are the worst in decades (like inflation), so one could argue it's fair to cut RH some slack for its stumbles. Of course, RH might not succeed over the long term; nothing is certain. However, a multi-year track record of growth should probably at least mean something. Investing sometimes requires a leap of faith, which is why portfolio diversification is critical.

A 10x opportunity?

Analysts believe that RH will grow earnings per share (EPS) by an average of almost 9% annually over the next three to five years. That would be a respectable growth rate, but it would still take a while for an investment to appreciate tenfold.

But the stock is down significantly right now, pushing the company's valuation down. You can see below that the stock's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is now in the single digits, its lowest since the COVID-19 crash in March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11e0FM_0gkwDu9s00

RH PE Ratio data by YCharts .

The P/E ratio hit one extreme by exceeding 60 in 2021 and has now fallen to the other end of the spectrum. The long-term valuation will likely be somewhere in between. Still, even if it's only 20, there are a lot of investment returns to be had if the valuation simply reverts to that long-term average.

Investors could see something along the lines of 15% annual returns, made of 9% earnings growth and another 6% from the valuation. In that case, the stock would double every five years, giving you a 10-bagger in a little more than 15 years.

The returns could be higher, or the company could fail to execute over the long term; there is always the risk of the unknown in investing. However, RH has proven it can grow over the past several years, and it seems ripe for long-term returns once it gets past these short-term challenges.

10 stocks we like better than RH
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and RH wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends RH. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bank of America Stock Today?

Bank Of America Corp BAC shares are trading slightly higher Monday morning despite worse-than-expected financial results. Bank Of America reported second-quarter revenue of $22.7 billion, which missed the estimate of $22.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 78 cents per share.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Home Sales#Rh Is Beaten Down Now#Rh Lrb
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

The Dow Jones is comprised of 30 profitable, diverse, and multinational businesses. At the moment, two of its 30 components stand out for all the right reasons. Meanwhile, another time-tested Dow stock is facing a multitude of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Drove the Dow's 650-Point Gain

The Dow rallied today after a hot inflation report earlier this week. Hawkish members of the Fed publicly said they back a 75-basis-point rate hike later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Is Increasing His Bets Big-Time in These 3 Sectors

Buffett has been practically unstoppable since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Through the first six months of 2022, Buffett and his investing team have concentrated their investments in a trio of sectors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Fortune

Fortune 500 companies blame the strong U.S. dollar for disappointing earnings and lower forecasts: ‘The dollar might have even had a stronger quarter than we did, which is kind of amazing.’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In earnings call after earnings call, U.S. corporate leaders are delivering the same warning—that the strong U.S. dollar will be a drag on their profits. “The dollar might have...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy