Premier League

West Ham ‘confident of landing Jesse Lingard despite ex-Man Utd star receiving other Premier League transfer offers’

By James Colasanti
The US Sun
 1 day ago
WEST HAM are reportedly winning the race to sign Jesse Lingard.

The in-demand England midfielder is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United expired last month.

Jesse Lingard left Manchester United last month as a free agent Credit: AFP

Sky Sports report he has other offers on the table but favours a return to the London Stadium.

Reporter Dharmesh Sheth tweeted: "West Ham United in negotiation with Jesse Lingard's representatives.

"[There is a] growing feeling the player will choose to return to the club.

"He has other Premier League offers."

Lingard joined David Moyes' Irons in January 2021 as the sun started to set on his Old Trafford career.

He reminded everyone of his quality with nine goals in 16 appearances for a side which now regularly secures European football.

Lingard also used the loan spell to rejuvenate his career with Gareth Southgate's World Cup-bound Three Lions.

The Red Devils youth academy product returned to Old Trafford last season but had limited game-time.

Newcastle, Everton and Spurs have also been linked with a move for Lingard.

And The Athletic have reported he is considering a £10million-per-year deal at a Saudi Arabian club.

There has also been interest in him from several MLS clubs.

Sports
