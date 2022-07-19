ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, IN

Houseboat that sank in Lake Monroe to be towed this week

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
 1 day ago
A 40-foot Harbor Master houseboat that left Lake Monroe's Allen's Creek headed for the Fourwinds marina this weekend never got to its destination.

The circa 1970s-vessel started taking on water on the less-than-two-mile voyage, and two occupants were rescued by Department of Natural Resources conservation officers who responded to a mayday call for help about 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

The boat sank, although portions are visible above the water line. "It was taking on water so fast that we couldn't get it to shore," said DNR Lt. Angela Goldman. "The boat remains in its location. It's been flagged, and it's lighted with beacons at night."

This is an uncommon occurrence, and neither the marina nor the DNR has equipment to remove the houseboat, which could weigh as much as 10,000 pounds. Goldman said the owner's insurance company will send equipment to retrieve the boat.

"It's no different than if your car breaks down on the side of the road. It's up to you to get the vehicle moved," Goldman said. "They hope to get it out of the water sometime this week."

The cause of the boat's sinking hasn't been determined.

"We don't know yet why it started taking on water," she said.

Contact Reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5867.

