2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic adds Max Homa, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Cameron Champ

By Mason Young, Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago

The Rocket Mortgage Classic announced four new commitments to its 2022 field on Tuesday, three of whom are returners.

World No. 21 Max Homa, Webb Simpson and Cameron Champ will be back in Detroit from July 29-31 after playing the 2021 RMC. Zach Johnson, a 12-time PGA Tour champion, will make his debut at Detroit Golf Club.

[ Cam Davis: How Rocket Mortgage Classic's growth parallels that of the 2021 champ ]

Homa ranks No. 11 in the 2021-22 FedEx Cup standings and has notched two of his four career PGA Tour wins this season. He tied for 25th in last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic. Homa has also become known for the funny things he tweets, which include stories from the tour, relationship advice and even just random thoughts .

Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open champion and 2018 Players Championship winner, holds seven career PGA titles. He finished tied for eighth at the 2020 RMC, his Detroit debut, before missing the cut in 2021.

Champ is a three-time PGA Tour winner and this season's driving distance leader, averaging 320 yards. He has played in all three Rocket Mortgage Classics; tying for 12th in 2020 marks his best finish.

Johnson's wins on tour include the 2007 Masters and 2015 Open Championship. Internationally, he has played in five Ryder Cups and four Presidents Cups and has been named captain of the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The four additions bring the RMC's announced field to 25 players, after Michael Thorbjornsen, Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer were granted exemptions Monday.

World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 13 Will Zalatoris and No. 17 Tony Finau are foremost among the field, which will be finalized Friday with 156 players.

