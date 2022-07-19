Stone Temple Pilots headline ‘Party in the Park’ on Sept. 16 at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND — The rock band Stone Temple Pilots will headline “Party in the Park” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Four Winds Field at Coveleski Stadium, 501 W. South St.

Formed in 1989 in San Diego, Stone Temple Pilots rose to fame as part of the grunge movement with its 1992 debut album, “Core,” which included the hit singles “Sex Type Thing,” “Plush,” “Creep” and “Wicked Garden.”

Since then, the band has released seven more studio albums, including its latest, 2020’s “Perdida.”

The band includes original members Dean DeLeo on guitar, Robert DeLeo on bassist and Eric Kretz on drums, as well as singer Jeff Gutt, who joined in 2017, replacing Chester Bennington, who replaced original vocalist Scott Weiland from 2013 to 2015.

Additional acts to be announced later.

The South Bend Cubs finish their regular season Sept. 11, and the University of Notre Dame plays California Sept. 17 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Tickets are $99-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 22 at southbendcubs.com.

For more information, call 574-235-9988 or visit southbendcubs.com.