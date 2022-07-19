ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Raleigh County employee to receive 5% raise per county commission

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission convened Tuesday for their regular session, during which the city budget was a key area of focus.

Along with a number of notable budget allocations – including a $5,000 raise for all deputies of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and $17,000 which will go toward salaries in the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Tax Department, figures of which total at $302,000 – the county commission also revealed a significant change to the compensation of county employees.

The decision, which Commission President Dave Tolliver says comes as a result of leftover funds carried over from various budget allocations, will see every employee of Raleigh County receiving a 5% raise.

“Every employee in Raleigh County will receive a five percent increase in their salary that goes into effect next payday,” Tolliver revealed on Tuesday.

“The reason we had the carry over is because the elected officials in all departments have been prudent with their budget, turning back in money that they didn’t use,” said Tolliver.

It was also revealed that this change had not been discussed with county employees prior to Tuesday’s meeting, and that these employees would be receiving the news for the first time as well.

Tolliver also clarified that the five percent raise would not go to Raleigh County Sheriff Deputies, as they have already been granted the aforementioned $5,000 bonus.

LOOTPRESS coverage of Tuesday’s meeting of the Raleigh County Commission as it pertains to the deputy bonuses can be seen here.

