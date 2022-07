The residents of Emporia and Greensville county now have one more place to get their health check-up — one that promises quick care with “true hospitality”. After nearly a year of preparation and setup, Hospitality Health Quick Care quietly opened its doors on Wednesday, July 6, at the Belfield Shopping Center on Market Drive, next to Wal-Mart. New patients haven’t flooded the new location yet, but according to Hospitality Health’s founder, the ones who have shown up have expressed genuine interest in what it has to offer.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO