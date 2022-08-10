ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How long is Stray

By Iain Wilson
If you want to know how long Stray is, then we've got the lowdown on the number of hours it will take you to clear the game. If you're feeling a little pressed for time, then we have good news for you as it won't take too long to complete Stray, so you can enjoy all it has to offer without getting sucked in to a lengthy campaign or a live service that just keeps on expanding. If you love cats – who doesn't, right? – and want to check if you have enough precious hours free to give this feline adventure the attention it deserves, then we're here to answer the question of how long is Stray.

How long does Stray take to complete

(Image credit: BlueTwelve Studio)

Answering the question of how long is Stray depends heavily on your play style, and what you want to get out of the game. If you're happy to just rush through the main story beats without too much exploring then you could probably clear it in around 4 to 5 hours, and there's actually an in-game award for beating the whole thing in under 2 hours so it can be done much quicker, though that isn't how you'd want to experience your first playthrough. Take some additional time to talk to all of the weird and wonderful characters you'll encounter while working through some additional side quests, and it'll be more like 6 or 7 hours by the time you reach the conclusion.

If you're a completionist then it will take at least a few hours longer to fully complete Stray, so you could be looking at around 10 hours to 100% the game. This is because you'll need to go searching off the main path to find some hidden Stray Memories for B-12 and places to Scratch in every chapter of Stray , as well as earning Stray Badges by completing side quests such as visiting all of the Stray energy drink locations and Stray Sheet Music locations in The Slums.

You can speed up this process by referring to our guides for the locations of these collectibles, as well as jumping straight to the Stray safe code without going through the steps to discover it, quickly finding all of the Stray Notebooks for Momo so you can move on to the next chapter, or solving the Stray Atomic Battery puzzle without having to figure it our for yourself. With or without these assists, you should be able to finish Stray in a reasonable amount of time while still enjoying your feline adventures.

