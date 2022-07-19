ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Axios China moves to Asia

By Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

Axios China reporter Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian is now on the ground in Taipei, Taiwan, covering U.S.-China competition in the Indo-Pacific, a region the U.S. has identified as a "priority theater." Why it matters: The pace of news coming out of the Indo-Pacific is only going to accelerate as Beijing hopes...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Daily Mail

China warns Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan will have a 'grave impact' and warns of 'strong measures' on deteriorating US-Beijing relationship as she plows ahead with trip next month

China threatened retaliation on Tuesday if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presses forward with a planned tripped to Taiwan. Pelosi is second in line to the presidency and would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan since former Speaker Newt Gingrich traveled there 25 years ago. The trip is reportedly...
FOREIGN POLICY
PBS NewsHour

China demands U.S. end military ‘collusion’ with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room...
POLITICS
International Business Times

U.S. Wants To End Dependence On China Rare Earths -Yellen

The United States wants to end its "undue dependence" on rare earths, solar panels and other key goods from China to prevent Beijing from cutting off supplies as it has done to other countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Yellen, who arrived in Seoul late on Monday, told Reuters...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Asia#Economy#Taiwan#Chinese#Southeast Asian
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
Business Insider

China says it 'firmly opposes' any plans for Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month. She'd be the highest-ranking US official to visit in decades.

If the report is true, Pelosi would be the highest-ranking official to visit in recent years.The report comes at a critical time for US-Taiwanese relations following Russia's war in Ukraine. China's Foreign Ministry reacted harshly on Tuesday to a report that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit the democratic...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
The Associated Press

China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times. She was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for COVID-19. Pelosi would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Russian Su-35 Shot Down by Ukraine as $85m Aircraft Goes Up in Flames—Video

A Russian fighter jet has been shot down near the city of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In a statement on social media, the air force command of Ukraine's armed forces said that at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a unit of Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down a Russian fighter, "presumably an Su-35," in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

China Signals a Military Response to a Taiwan Visit by Pelosi

China is warning the U.S. not to allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to proceed with a trip to Taiwan she has reportedly planned for next month, even signaling “military but also strategic” consequences for the island nation over which Beijing is becoming increasingly confrontational. Though the California Democrat...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China's Xi 'Deeply Regrets' Death of Japan's Abe

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Saturday over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Xi said had worked hard to improve relations between the neighbours, Chinese state media reported. Japan's longest serving modern leader was gunned down on Friday in the...
CHINA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
45K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy