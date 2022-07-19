ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Don Wells releases letter to Summer Wells’ ‘kidnappers’

By Ben Gilliam
WREG
 1 day ago

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Don Wells, father of missing child Summer Wells, released a letter to his daughter’s believed captors while he served jail time connected to a DUI in Hawkins County.

“To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” the letter reads. “Not only have you broken [Summer’s[ heart and taken her away from her mother and father whom love her very much but you’ve ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life!”

Do investigators think Summer Wells was abducted? FAQ sheet answers

The letter was released July 18, and was accompanied by a video reading of the letter.

“You have also broke the hearts of her father and mother, and brothers, and in the midst of all the commotion ruined our lives,” Don wrote. “You see, the public blames us.”

The letter then references the loss of Wells’ drywalling job in January after protestors appeared outside of a work site he was employed at.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever find employment again — nobody will hire my wife and we’ve been fired from a job I’ve had for 13 years,” the letter reads. “We may end up losing everything!”

Rescue squad requests to freeze donations, surrender Summer Wells Reward Fund to court

Wells then pleads for Summer’s return.

“When you took our little girl you took our very lives,” Don wrote. “Why don’t you give our little girl back before God’s wrath descends on you. You’ve broken many hearts and more especially an innocent [5-year-old girl’s] heart.”

Don finished the letter with another plea to the believed captors, asking for Summer’s release to investigating authorities.

“God will hold you accountable for this crime unless you do something to make this right,” Don wrote. “Please do the right thing and turn our daughter over to the authorities. We’re begging you with all our hearts please do the right thing.”

Monday’s letter does not mark the first time Don Wells has penned one related to his daughter’s disappearance. On June 15, 2022 – exactly one year since Summer went missing – Don issued a statement within a jailhouse letter , describing how he misses her and feels powerless.

One-year mark encourages Summer Wells private investigator to speak out

After thousands of work hours and hundreds of leads, lead investigators told News Channel 11 that there has been little more progress in finding the girl than on June 15, 2021 — the day she disappeared.

The AMBER Alert issued for Summer Wells is still ongoing, and anyone with credible tips regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email tipstoTBI@tn.gov.

The ongoing AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

  • Age: 5 years old (at the time of disappearance)
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blond
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′
  • Weight: 40 lb.
  • Missing from: Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Missing since: June 15, 2021

The search for Summer Wells continues. For the latest developments, stay updated on News Channel 11’s Search for Summer tab at WJHL.com.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
