Environment

Slow drying but the heat remains

By Patrick Evans
KESQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDew Points and humidity values are gradually dropping today. The water vapor is not making as strong an incursion into...

kesq.com

KESQ

Excessive heat warning tomorrow and Friday

The one-teen heat wave continues and due to the extended timeframe for that heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. In addition, this morning dew points and humidity have surged after drying out a bit overnight. The forecast has...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

Wednesday: Excessive Heat Warning issued

The ridge of high pressure that's been delivering the heat since last week is settling in right over the Desert Southwest. Dangerous heat will be felt across several states. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley for these above-normal temperatures. Highs will climb into the one-teens each afternoon with little relief overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
