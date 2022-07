The Red Nation Celebration Institute, whose efforts have included training Native Americans to be location professionals and tribal film liaisons, will receive the Trailblazer Award from the Location Managers Guild International at the 9th annual LMGI Awards. During the ceremony, Aug. 27 at the Los Angeles Center Studios, the guild will honor the Institute’s “initiatives to promote inclusivity in the film industry and bring revenue to Native communities, to embrace their knowledge of and sensitivity to Native culture, and to make them invaluable assets to film productions and their own Native communities.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Stranger Things' Among Location Managers...

