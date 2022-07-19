ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The anniversary of the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 NBA championship victory is Wednesday. Here are 5 ways to celebrate.

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago

On July 20, 2021, history was made by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thousands filled Fiserv Forum and 65,000 fans packed Deer District to see their home team defeat the Phoenix Suns, 105-98, taking the NBA Finals four games to two.

It was a moment 50 years in the making; the last time Cream City had won the title was in 1971.

And that famous "Bucks in 6!" chant (or prophecy) ? It became the reality.

The first anniversary of the 2021 championship victory is upon us — and in true Milwaukee fashion, we obviously need to celebrate that.

Since paper is the traditional one-year anniversary gift, here's a list of ways to get your celebration on, from a Game 6 watch party at The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill to snapping a pic with the new, larger-than-life Giannis Antetokounmpo mural downtown.

1. Game 6 watch party, trophy at The MECCA

The MECCA, 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave., is hosting a 2021 NBA Finals Game 6 Watch Party on Wednesday.

"Relive the excitement of the Bucks’ Game 6 victory and revel in every iconic moment," the business' website said .

Attendees can take a picture with the championship trophy, and there will be drink specials, according to the website.

Tip off is at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited. Reservations can be made at themeccamke.com/reservations .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHZAt_0gkwBLmD00

2. Shop items made from the championship court

The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum will be hosting a special sale Wednesday through Sunday to celebrate the anniversary, according to a news release from the Bucks.

Artsman Court Collection items, which are made from the Bucks’ 2021 championship court, will be on sale both in-store, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., and online at shop.bucks.com . Collectibles include a bottle opener and flight set.

A limited supply of championship replica rings will be available in-store only, the news release said. Customers who make a purchase of at least $100 can buy a ring for $20.

The shop's hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to  4 p.m. Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiJKw_0gkwBLmD00

3. Snap a pic with a Bucks mural

If you haven't already, snap a picture with the new, three-story Giannis Antetokounmpo mural downtown .

The photorealistic artwork, which made its debut in May, is located on the east façade of the 600 EAST building, at 600 East Wisconsin Avenue.

It was painted by Milwaukee artist and Bucks fan Mauricio Ramirez , who creates contemporary murals throughout the country.

This is the second Milwaukee mural the Bucks have helped bring to life.

In 2019, they commissioned artist and designer David Mark Zimmerman, aka Bigshot Robot, to create one — featuring an abstract deer and the phrase "fear the deer" — at Brix parking structure in Walker's Point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TATje_0gkwBLmD00

4. Relive each Finals game

Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105: Starting off on the wrong foot despite the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks in an 0-2 hole after dropping NBA Finals Game 2 to Phoenix Suns, 118-108

Game 3: Bucks 120, Suns 100: Giannis Antetokounmpo's 41 points help cut Phoenix's lead to 2-1 in NBA Finals

Game 4: Bucks 109, Suns 103: Khris Middleton outduels Devin Booker to even NBA Finals at 2-2

Game 5: Bucks surge to Game 5 win over Suns, bring 3-2 series lead back to Milwaukee

Game 6: Finally! Milwaukee Bucks finish off Phoenix Suns to win first NBA title in 50 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRcTS_0gkwBLmD00

5. Watch the new Giannis movie

Make some popcorn, grab yourself a brewski and turn on Disney+.

"Rise," the almost unfathomable real-life story of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family, was released on the streaming platform at the end of June.

The family-friendly movie follows young Giannis and brother Thanasis as they discover the sport while trying to make ends meet for their family, the obstacles along the way and the events that landed Giannis in the 2013 NBA draft.

The Bucks took a gamble on the raw, mysterious prospect with the 15th pick in that draft nine years ago, a decision that would transform the franchise and lead to the 2021 NBA championship.

Here are some takeaways from the movie. And, the improbable origin story of the real-life brothers who portray the Bucks stars in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nrTx_0gkwBLmD00

Bonus: Free watch party at Cooperage

Milwaukee Record and The Recombobulation Area are co-hosting a free watch party at the riverfront bar The Cooperage (822 S. Water Street), with the celebration beginning at 7 p.m. and a replay of Game 6 starting at 8 p.m.

JR Radcliffe of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

How will you be celebrating? Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible.

