Undergraduates in the Undiscovered Maine student research project took up a new task this spring semester: consulting with a Montessori school in Franklin County. This project perfectly demonstrated the mission of Undiscovered Maine, which is to provide valuable educational opportunities for students to learn web and social media strategies as well as organizational, management and marketing skills to help small businesses in economically-disadvantaged areas of Maine.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO