ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Southern Utah men's basketball announces participation in North Shore Classic

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 1 day ago

Southern Utah men's basketball announced it would participate in the inaugural North Shore Classic, held on the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, Hawai'i on Nov. 25 and 26.

Joining the Thunderbirds on Oahu are former Big Sky Conference foe Sacramento State, Texas State, and the University of Hawai'i.

"It is an honor to be a part of the inaugural North Shore Classic," said SUU head coach Todd Simon in a release. "The setting and experience should be outstanding for our student-athletes. The field is extremely competitive and will be a strong test for our program."

SUU will play Sacramento State on Nov. 25, and will face either Texas State or Hawai'i the following day depending on the results of Friday's game.

In their time in the Big Sky, Southern Utah and Sacramento State faced off 36 times, with the Thunderbirds holding a 22-14 advantage.

Texas Statee won the Sun Belt regular season title at 21-8 and played in the NIT. Hawai'i went 17-11 with a 10-5 mark in the Big West.

The Thunderbirds announced their participation in the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort in December last Monday.

Creighton University, BYU, and Arizona State are also in the field of the Jack Jones Classic.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Saint George, UT
College Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
Local
Saint George, UT Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Saint George, UT
College Sports
Local
Saint George, UT Sports
City
Saint George, UT
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Simon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

743
Followers
758
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy