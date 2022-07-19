Southern Utah men's basketball announces participation in North Shore Classic

Southern Utah men's basketball announced it would participate in the inaugural North Shore Classic, held on the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, Hawai'i on Nov. 25 and 26.

Joining the Thunderbirds on Oahu are former Big Sky Conference foe Sacramento State, Texas State, and the University of Hawai'i.

"It is an honor to be a part of the inaugural North Shore Classic," said SUU head coach Todd Simon in a release. "The setting and experience should be outstanding for our student-athletes. The field is extremely competitive and will be a strong test for our program."

SUU will play Sacramento State on Nov. 25, and will face either Texas State or Hawai'i the following day depending on the results of Friday's game.

In their time in the Big Sky, Southern Utah and Sacramento State faced off 36 times, with the Thunderbirds holding a 22-14 advantage.

Texas Statee won the Sun Belt regular season title at 21-8 and played in the NIT. Hawai'i went 17-11 with a 10-5 mark in the Big West.

The Thunderbirds announced their participation in the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort in December last Monday.

Creighton University, BYU, and Arizona State are also in the field of the Jack Jones Classic.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.