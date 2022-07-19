ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

What did Bryce Young have to say about the Iron Bowl?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s92m0_0gkwAarD00

How much does the Iron Bowl mean to Bryce Young?

The Iron Bowl is one of if not the best rivalries in all of sports. The game played between Auburn and rival Alabama last season was one of the best games of the entire college football season.

At SEC Media Days, Andrew Stefaniak of Auburn Daily asked Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young, " I just want to hear how much playing in the Iron Bowl means to you and how big that rivalry is for you guys."

Young had this to say in response "Yeah, It means a lot. Obviously, there's such a rich tradition with the Iron Bowl. We all understand what it means to us as a team, what it means for the state, and you know, for it to kind of have the dramatic ending, it had last year. I feel like you expect to see nothing less in an Iron Bowl. It's a long season, and we are focused on getting better in the offseason; then, when week one rolls around, we will focus on that. The Iron Bowl is definitely something special, and when it comes around, it means a lot for me individually and us as a team."

The players involved in the Iron Bowl make it clear how important the Iron Bowl is to them. In the state of Alabama, there is so much heart and soul in this football game, and it is great to see how much it means to the players.

Hopefully, the Tigers will be playing with a chip on their shoulder after the hearbreaking loss to the Crimson Tide a year ago.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Alabama Lands 2023 Kicker Conor Talty

Alabama appears to have found the heir to Will Reichard at the placekicker position. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from 2023 kicker Conor Talty on Wednesday as the Chicago native announced his decision over social media. Talty, the No. 2 kicker in the nation according to Chris Sailer Kicking,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
actionnews5.com

Oliva Ahern’s plans to commit to Auburn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oliva Ahern’s gymnastics career began at Believe Gymnastics in Memphis when she was seven years old. “We immediately identified her as somebody with a really good, special talent,” said Keno Anderson, co-owner of Believe Gymnastics. By the time she hit middle school, her talent...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec#Alabama Quarterback#The Iron Bowl#Tigers
AL.com

Coaches, lions and cattle: Down in Alabama

It turns out that cattle don’t have the good sense to stay out off a turnpike. I’ve always said venison is a much leaner protein -- and usually a smarter roadside grazer. On today’s briefing we have Nick Saban talking NIL at SEC Media Days, a lioness’s death at the Birmingham Zoo, and the Alabama connection that and the Alabama connection to the cattle on the Florida Turnpike.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
984
Followers
760
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy