Mahoning County, OH

Area news in brief for July 20

By The Alliance Review
 1 day ago
MARLINGTON MEETING – Marlington Local Schools Board of Education plans a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Marlington High School Digital Learning Zone. The board will recess into executive sessions to prepare for, conduct or review negotiations. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Marlington Local Technology Department's YouTube Channel.

SSWCD PROGRAM – Stark Soil & Water Conservation District will co-host a Storm Water and Severe Weather program at 7 p.m. July 26 at Jackson Township Historical Society, 7756 Fulton Drive NW. The program will examine storm water and how we can work together to mitigate the devastation using best management practices. From rain gardens to rain barrels and more, learn about strategies that you can implement in your backyard to help protect your property and the environment. Class members also will discuss the science behind a 2002 tornado.

MAHONING COMMISSIONERS – Mahoning County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the commissioners hearing room in the Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St. in Youngstown.

SALEM LIBRARY – Salem Public Library will play host to a genealogy program at 6:30 p.m. July 25 called “Follow the Records and See Where They Go!” Professional genealogist Kate Townsend will speak in the library’s Quaker Meeting Room for the one-hour program. Townsend will encourage guests to “follow the records.” Townsend will provide examples of how following clues in record sets can lead you to a treasure trove of more information. The event is free and open to public, but registration is required at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance.

