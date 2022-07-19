Suspect in Stanton County rollover arrested

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) — An Illinois man suspected to be connected to a stolen vehicle rollover crash in Stanton County was arrested.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office located a man walking on foot near Pilger late Monday morning. Authorities identified the man as the person who could have been driving the stolen pickup.

The release stated the man denied any knowledge of the crash or stolen pickup, and the timeline and information he provided to officials contradicted the Sheriff’s Office investigation.

DNA was collected at the Sheriff’s office and will be compared to evidence recovered from the stolen pickup by the state crime lab.

Charges are pending on those results.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office expressed their thanks to the citizens in the Pilger area who assisted in locating the man.

