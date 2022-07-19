Why does it feel so hot outside?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As many towns across western Massachusetts see temperatures in the 90s this week, the heat index will make it feel close to 100.

The heat index, also known as the feels like temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when humidity is combined with the air temperature.

When it is hot outside your body will release sweat to cool itself down. Humidity is the amount of moisture in the air when we see high humidity that is when the air feels very heavy and muggy. When you have high humidity less water evaporates.

On hot days with high humidity which we will see as we go through this week, it will be harder for the sweat to evaporate from your skin making it take longer for your body to cool down which will make it feel hotter than it actually is.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.