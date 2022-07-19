ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cult’s performance in Omaha, NE Sep 25, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

The latest Cult pre-sale code is now ready to use! While this special presale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to buy The Cult show tickets before anyone...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

This Is Nebraska’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha Deviled Egg Co.

Well look no further. Located near the intersection of 180th and Q Streets in Omaha, the Deviled Egg Co. has some of the most creative toppings for a deviled egg you can find. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with the Deviled Egg Co. to talk about what's on the menu in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

More than 20,000 businesses, including the headquarters of Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies, have set up shop in the Omaha, NE metro area, which gives the city a strong economic edge. But, while Omaha is undoubtedly a convenient place to live and work (its central location provides easy access to move about the country), that’s only part of the story. Nebraska’s biggest city offers hip neighborhoods with friendly residents, a cool craft beer scene, a love for local music and one of the best zoos in the world. Plus, as one of the best places to live in the U.S., residents find that their dollar goes further here, with affordable housing and lots of ways to have fun for free, from art museums to concerts and festivals.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Willy Wonka takes the stage in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha arts academy born out of the pandemic presents Willy Wonka on stage starting this week at the Scottish Rite Theater. It's the first family based show from Rave On Productions, which launched the McGuigan Arts Academy in Omaha during the pandemic. "I took the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WOWT Part mystery disturbs pickup owners

Omaha icon John Beasley was recognized Tuesday for his years of experience in the TV and film industry, and for giving back to the community. The hot stretch of days continues but relief is in sight along with rain chances. WOWT Douglas County to provide grants to local restaurants. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Wenninghoff Farm still in business

More help is coming to restaurants in Douglas County to get through the pandemic, but not every restaurant will benefit. He was born right here in Omaha in 1920. WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Teachers look for help with supplies on Facebook. Updated: 2 hours ago. More than 15,000...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

RV Expo coming to Lincoln next month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Family Motor Coach Association will host the Golden Getaway International Convention and RV Expo at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 24 through Aug. 27. “We’re looking forward to making our first visit to Nebraska for an FMCA International Convention and RV Expo,” said FMCA events...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'You live your passions': Omaha man ventures 7,000 miles on jet ski

OMAHA, Neb. — Some people ease gently into their 50th birthday with the caution of a middle-aged adult dipping a toe in the waters of retirement. Mike Straub is not one of those people. “You live your passions,” said Straub, who has the license plate “Y WAIT” on his...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

North 30th Street renamed after Omaha actor John Beasley

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha icon John Beasley was recognized Tuesday for his years of experience in the TV and film industry, and for giving back to the Omaha community. Now, North 30th street at Grant street holds the name ‘John Beasley St.’. “He’s not only an icon in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha’s Memorial Park prepares for Celebrate America Concert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Celebrate America Concert is this Friday. Crews will be getting Memorial Park ready for the concert throughout the week. The concert will feature local acts, a famous headliner and a fireworks show. Talent. The concert will be headlined by Sheryl Crow, with special guest...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'It was crazy': Possible mountain lion sighting in Wahoo

Right across the street from their Wahoo home Tuesday, Bruce Kitchen and Jody Hunke spotted something large looming in the grass. "I was preparing dinner, I was standing over the sink that looks out the window and I stared out and I thought, 'what is that?'" Jody said. "And I looked, I thought, well, that is the big dog and then it started walking and I thought, OK, that's not a dog that looks like a cat."
WAHOO, NE
1011now.com

Experience homemade fried chicken and wildlife watching at Alpine Inn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- The Alpine Inn in north Omaha is a family owned restaurant and bar that offers a unique dining experience with raccoons that come out every night to grab a bite to eat. Although never having any intentions on buying the place, the Robey family made its start in 1973. Jami Fay, granddaughter of Glenn and Flavia Robey says it was a place they always visited with friends and is what ultimately led to them being offered to take the place.
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

‘Snack Shack’ to be cinematic love letter to Nebraska City

Beginning July 25, some parts of Nebraska City will go back in time to 1991 as filming gets underway on Adam Rehmeier’s “The Snack Shack,” which he describes as “a love letter to Nebraska City.”. The story of what happens when a cute girl moves into...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Wenninghoff Farm owners fight off rumors of closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Word of mouth and social media are fueling rumors that a long-time family-owned business in Omaha has shut down. The owners of Wenninghoff’s Farm say those rumors have slowed business at their indoor farmers market. The rumors may have started because people misunderstood a business deal.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Finally, Relief At The Pump

Nebraskans are finally seeing some relief at the gas pump. AAA Nebraska reports the statewide average is now at $4.43 a gallon, 6-cents under the national average. In Lincoln, the average price is $4.47 a gallon and in Omaha, $4.40. In June, the state saw the record high at $4.79 a gallon.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Pairings Released For State Legion Baseball Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–The pairings for the Nebraska Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament were released Wednesday afternoon, with three Lincoln teams competing in different divisions. Carpetland of Lincoln East, the winner of the Area 5 tournament, will play Bellevue West in the American Division at Bellevue East’s Roddy...
LINCOLN, NE
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

This Nebraska's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.
NEBRASKA STATE

