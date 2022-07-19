ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Europe To Hold Trade Talks With China Amid Simmering Tensions Over Russia-Ukraine War

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The European Union and China will hold a high-level economic and trade dialogue on Tuesday amid the rising tensions in Europe and Asia triggered by many geopolitical events, including the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: The 9th EU-China high-level economic and trade dialogue will be co-chaired by Executive Vice President...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Valdis Dombrovskis
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The European Union#The Eu Commission#Chinese#Russian#Eu#Asian#European Commission#The German#Marshall Fund
nationalinterest.org

Why Vladimir Putin Won’t Retreat on Ukraine

Russian grand strategy has historically driven Russia to view territorial expansion as its preferred security policy. Russia’s war in Ukraine has deep historical roots. Building on his previous assertion that Ukrainians, Belarusians, and Russians are “one people”, and his February declaration that a “special military operation” was necessary to demilitarize Ukraine and protect the people of Ukraine’s Donbass region, Russian president Vladimir Putin likened himself to Peter the Great and the war in Ukraine to Russia’s conquest of the Baltic from Sweden. In a June 10 speech commemorating the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter the Great, Putin emphasized that Russia’s first emperor took nothing from Sweden but rather had returned territory to Russia. Noting that no European country recognized Russia’s claim before Peter’s conquest, Putin stated that Russia’s mission in Ukraine was “to restore and to strengthen” its state sovereignty by reincorporating historical territory.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Fears Western Capitulation on Russia as Cracks Emerge

Russia is claiming two significant victories in its ongoing sanctions war with the West, after Canada agreed to waive restrictions on a key gas pipeline component and the European Union clarified its position on the standoff over the Kaliningrad exclave. EU and NATO leaders have stressed that both decisions are...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Russian Envoy Says Kim Jong-Un Recognized 'Independence' Of Ukraine's Separatist Region Without 'Selfish Goals'

The Russian ambassador to North Korea has said Kim Jong-Un recognized the "independence" of Donetsk and the Lugansk regions without any "selfish goals." What Happened: Alexander Matsegora, in an interview with Izvestia, said North Korea always does what it considers right in the international arena, "sometimes even harming itself," according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.
WORLD
Newsweek

Russian Su-35 Shot Down by Ukraine as $85m Aircraft Goes Up in Flames—Video

A Russian fighter jet has been shot down near the city of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In a statement on social media, the air force command of Ukraine's armed forces said that at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a unit of Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down a Russian fighter, "presumably an Su-35," in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Russia Says Peace Will Be 'On Our Terms' As Vladimir Putin Claims Ukraine Failed To Fulfill Peace Deal Terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kremlin had not seen any desire from Ukraine to fulfill the terms of the preliminary peace deal from March. What Happened: Kyiv had not stuck to the terms of a preliminary peace deal, which could have been "practically achieved" in March, Putin said while speaking to the reporters in televised comments after his visit to Iran, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
62K+
Followers
149K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy