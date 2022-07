Bill de Blasio is dropping out – again. The former mayor of New York City announced Tuesday that he would no longer be running in the 10th Congressional District. “I’ve listened really carefully to people,” de Blasio said in a short video posted to Twitter shot outside one of his homes in Park Slope. “And it’s clear to me that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option.”

