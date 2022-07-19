ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

The Cult’s show in Saskatoon, SK Sep 20, 2022 – official presale code

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

The very latest Cult presale password is now ready to use. While this limited time presale offer exists, you have the chance to buy The Cult show tickets...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitoconeesc.com

Vangeli’s wins Award of Excellence

One of Oconee’s upscale restaurants has won Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence!. Vangeli’s, has been recognized for their outstanding selection of wines–140 varieties to choose from–that pair well with their fabulous entrees. Vangeli’s is a great choice for a romantic evening. The intimate setting...
FOX Carolina

Checking up on Baby Clyde

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We first told you about Clyde Childs and his family back in June. A fundraiser was held in support of the family for medical bills. Clyde is only ten-months-old and battles hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis. The happy baby and his parents recently had a...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Where to See and Play with Goats in Greenville, SC

Love goats and want to see and/or play with them around the Upstate, SC? Lucky for you, Kristina loves goats and is sharing where to play with them. This story is a long time coming. We should have written a kidding around with goats in Greenville a long time ago but whatever, today’s the day. There are few things I love more than goats, especially baby goats. Obsessed may be accurate. They are so darn cute and cuddly and playful and they make me ridiculously happy. I hope, that since you’re reading this story, you agree.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

CEO of Greenville Humane Society Rachel Delport has found her dream job

Rachel Delport never expected her first dog, a Dalmatian named Spot, would lead her to a lifelong career with the Greenville Humane Society. In January 2021, after being with the no-kill shelter since 2013, she became the organization’s chief executive officer. Although she started as a kennel technician, she...
GREENVILLE, SC
visitspartanburg.com

Spartanburg County’s Must-Visit Ice Creameries

This content originally appeared on InTheBurg. We don’t need a reason to enjoy a delicious ice cream sundae, but if you’re looking for an excuse, here’s a great one: July is National Ice Cream Month, and National Ice Cream Day is the 3rd Sunday in July. Choosing...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Tenants begin moving into new affordable townhomes in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – After two years of construction, tenants are beginning to move into the Robert Smalls at Midtowne Heights Townhomes. The townhomes were built to replace the Norris Ridge Apartments which has had problems with crime. “Norris Ridge was built in the late 40s, early 50s,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cult#Saskatoon#Computer Keyboard#Ticketmaster#Android
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies victim in downtown Greenville crash

The coroner's office released the name of the person killed in a crash Wednesday morning in downtown Greenville. Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Marcelo Sanchez Martinez, 25, of Easley, died at the scene. The crash happened sometime before 6:30 a.m. on Church Street at East North Street. England said...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
deltanews.tv

Greenwood Store Reports Counterfeit Money

The Landing Convenience Store and Fuel Center on highway 82 contacted the Greenwood Police Department on Monday reporting that it had just recieved a counterfeit 20 dollar bill. Which has been apparently part of a series of counterfeit bills that the store has recieved. He shared it on Facebook stating that other business need to be on the lookout for more.
GREENWOOD, IN
WBTW News13

South Carolina mental health calls spike after 988 launches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — New data from South Carolina’s only mental health call center, Mental Health America of Greenville County, shows call volume increased by 57% on Saturday and 116% on Sunday — the two days after the new, national mental health hotline number launched. “You could definitely tell there was a bump in […]
MENTAL HEALTH
clemsonsportstalk.com

ACC Network announces new documentary: We’re #1! The Story of 1981 Clemson Football

The ACC Network announced plans to release a documentary on Clemson’s 1981 Championship team. We’re #1! The Story of 1981 Clemson Football, a documentary chronicling Clemson’s remarkable 1981 football season will debut Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. Produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, the one-hour film highlights when a 33-year-old coach from Alabama named Danny Ford turned Clemson into a national football powerhouse. After starting the year unranked, Ford and his Tigers were the kings of college football, beating three top-10 ranked teams including defending national champion Georgia and fourth-ranked Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Clemson finished the season 12-0 and won the program’s first football National Championship. The film includes a roundtable discussion with Danny Ford, Homer Jordan, Perry Tuttle, and Jeff Davis at Coach Ford’s farm to reminisce about the team, and the season they will never forget.
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Tiny, disease-spreading ticks making their way into Upstate South Carolina

The small Asian longhorned tick could mean big problems for people, pets and livestock across the Upstate. Invasive species found in several areas in S.C. Researchers have identified an infested pasture at a cattle farm in York County. The ticks have also been found on shelter dogs in Lancaster and Pickens counties. The first of the species were identified in 2010 in the United States and have been found in 17 states so far. The invasive species poses a risk of passing severe illnesses through bites.
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Police investigating after 2 men rob Woodruff bank

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in the city of Woodruff on Tuesday afternoon. Officers said the Arthur State Bank on Laurens Road near Cross Anchor Road was robbed by two men, who walked in and presented a note to a teller. The note said...
wfxg.com

Insurer files complaint over $38 million Doctors Hospital bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - American Interstate Insurance Company (AIIC) has filed a complaint in federal court against Doctors Hospital after they claim the hospital billed them $38 million for two burn patients injured in a South Carolina explosion. The filing claims the high bill comes after two employees of Advanced...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Deadly crash causes busy streets in downtown Greenville to close, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said two busy streets in downtown Greenville are closed Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a driver in a pickup truck was traveling on Church Street towards the Wade Hampton area when it and a Sonata traveling on East North Street collided.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy