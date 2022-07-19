The Cult’s show in Saskatoon, SK Sep 20, 2022 – official presale code

The ACC Network announced plans to release a documentary on Clemson’s 1981 Championship team. We’re #1! The Story of 1981 Clemson Football, a documentary chronicling Clemson’s remarkable 1981 football season will debut Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. Produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, the one-hour film highlights when a 33-year-old coach from Alabama named Danny Ford turned Clemson into a national football powerhouse. After starting the year unranked, Ford and his Tigers were the kings of college football, beating three top-10 ranked teams including defending national champion Georgia and fourth-ranked Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Clemson finished the season 12-0 and won the program’s first football National Championship. The film includes a roundtable discussion with Danny Ford, Homer Jordan, Perry Tuttle, and Jeff Davis at Coach Ford’s farm to reminisce about the team, and the season they will never forget.
