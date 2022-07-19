ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupont, WA

DuPont July 15 Report to Council

Cover picture for the articleRead the DuPont Mayor and City Council July 15 report by...

Weekly Construction Update: July 19

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: Lakewood modernization reshaping the neighborhoods

Submitted by Laban Gitau. At a speed faster than in surrounding towns, beautiful Lakewood, Washington is emerging as an unparalleled leader in infrastructural uplifts. Prompt repairs of snow destroyed roads after winter are common place, constant and ongoing re-carpeting of its main and feeder roads continues unabated. Can’t leave this...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Board of Health study session canceled due to threats

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release. We closed our building today (July 20) and canceled our Board of Health study session because of threats against health department employees. We are working with law enforcement on this matter. You can find many of our services online. We post updates about closures on our website.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

July 30 is the day

Pierce College social media post. Mark your calendar for Pierce County Trails Day on Saturday, July 30! Pierce Transit will be offering FREE transit services to get you to and from a local trail or park. Plus, ForeverGreen Trails will have a variety of events happening. Take a look: bit.ly/PierceCountyTrailsDay….
TWITTER
southsoundbiz.com

Data Center Tax Fuel Coming to Pierce County Tech-Acceleration Efforts

Pierce County’s technology sector and broader economy could enjoy a boost from a new law passed in the Washington Legislature this year to exempt IT equipment installed in qualifying data centers from sales and use taxes. After passage of HB 1846, tax breaks previously limited to Eastern Washington data...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

988 now active in Pierce County

Pierce County social media post. 988 is the new three-digit dialing code for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Anyone in the country can call, text, or chat this number for free mental health support. Please note, the current NSPL number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) remains active.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton City Council unanimously passes puppy mill ordinance

The Renton City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that prohibits dogs sourced from puppy mills from being sold within the city. The July 11 passage of the ordinance came after public outcry and protest regarding a pet dealer in town called Puppyland, which animal rights groups have previously accused of sourcing their dog inventory from out-of-state puppy mills that put a high quantity of animals in close proximity — allegedly putting them in inhumane conditions that can make them prone to illness.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Real estate investment firms buy up nearly 10% of King County’s residential homes in 2021

Real estate investment firms purchased 9.6% of residential homes in King County in 2021. Slightly higher percentages were recorded in Pierce and Snohomish Counties. Those percentages follow a nationwide trend: with inflation rates rising — the Consumer Price Index recorded a 9.1% year-over-year price increase across all consumer items as of June — investors have looked to real estate acquisition to hedge against inflation, with residential rentals and their annually variable rental prices attractive to investment firms looking to get ahead of the curve.
KING COUNTY, WA

