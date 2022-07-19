ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRAM on the Green announces lineup

By Abby Poirier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Rapids Art Museum has released the performer lineup for its 13th annual free music event. GRAM on the Green will kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 101 Monroe Center St. NW in Grand Rapids. This year is the GRAM’s 13th summer performance series and...

