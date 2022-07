SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some delay, Scott Blvd. in South Hutchinson is now closed just south of the Reno County Public Works. Crews are preparing to replace the bridge at that location. The road was to close July 8 but a delay in getting materials ready for construction pushed the date back to the 18th. If all goes as planned, the bridge project could be finished in 30 working days although the contractor has 60 working days to finish the project.

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO