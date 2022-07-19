ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Trade Mission To Philippines

wnax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, a delegation of Minnesota agriculture officials are traveling to the Philippines in hopes to establish trade relations. The delegation will be led by the Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture, Thom Petersen. The group will meet with officials from the...

wnax.com

Comments / 3

wnax.com

11:30am Markets with Don Roose of US Commodities

Nebraska pork producers will gather in York, Nebraska on Wednesday to attend the annual Nebraska Pork Expo. Executive Director, Al…. South Dakota Farm Bureau is holding several information and educational seminars throughout the state during the summer months. Known as…. Determining the health of your soil may be difficult. Part...
YORK, NE
KROC News

Minnesota Quietly Dropped Weekly COVID Testing Mandate

St. Paul, MN (AP) - Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those...
MINNESOTA STATE
wnax.com

Nebraska Pork Producers To Hold Pork Expo

Nebraska pork producers will gather in York, Nebraska on Wednesday to attend the annual Nebraska Pork Expo. Executive Director, Al Juhnke says it is a combination of the annual expo and annual membership meeting. He says pork producers from Nebraska as well as other states will attend the pork expo. He tells of what is scheduled for the annual event. Juhnke says an election of pork producers to serve on the Nebraska Pork Producers Association’s board of directors will be held. The key-note address will be delivered by Brian Humphreys, the new CEO of the National Pork Producers Council. Juhnke says there will be an industry trade show featuring more than 50 vendors. Juhnke says certainly all 1500 Nebraska pork producers are invited to attend the pork expo, but he also encourages college students with animal science interests to also attend. The Nebraska pork official anticipates producers will discuss pork exports, African Swine Fever, and the swine respiratory disease known as Purrs during Wednesday state pork expo.
YORK, NE
Minnesota Reformer

Walz celebrates expansion of Waconia hemp business

WACONIA — As a high school teacher and football coach not that long ago, Gov. Tim Walz was no doubt on the lookout for students under the sway of mind-altering substances. As governor in the middle of a reelection campaign, Walz on Monday found himself at Hemp Acres, now one of the largest cannabis processing facilities in the nation after opening their third operation, a 37,000-square-foot facility 35 miles west of Minneapolis.
WACONIA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Do You Remember Who Made the Most Money at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair?

The 2022 version of the Minnesota State Fair is just over a month away. But before it starts, do you remember which vendors made the most money at last year's Fair?. Even though attendance was down last year, some food vendors still made some pretty decent money during the 2021 run of the Minnesota State Fair. Which was good news, seeing as 2020 Minnesota State Fair wasn't held due to-- say it with me now-- "the pandemic!"
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
KARE 11

What's next for anti-abortion groups in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS — Last week, KARE 11 took you to one of the seven clinics in Minnesota which provide abortion procedures. They told us they've seen about a 10% increase in calls since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and are seeing more patients from states like Wisconsin and South Dakota, where abortion is no longer legal.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

High-speed internet coming to rural Minnesota and Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - With everything online nowadays, it is important to have high-speed internet to be able to get things done effectively and quickly. Now, broadband internet is finally coming to local farmers in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. In the fall of 2020, Harmony Telephone Company was awarded...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota edible businesses riding high thanks to new THC law

(FOX 9) - Since the day you could legally get stoned in Minnesota, Zach Rohr’s small edibles business has been riding its own high. "Our phone literally rang from July 1 to the end of the July fourth weekend. It just wouldn’t stop," said Minny Grown CEO Zach Rohr. "People really want this product."
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe members voting on whether to continue blood quantum

Like a lot of Americans, Sarah Agaton Howes' family is, as she puts it, "mixed from all over the place." Her mom's family is from Norway. Her dad is a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and so is she. But the 46-year-old also has relatives from the Red Cliff and Bad River Ojibwe bands in Wisconsin, and the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma. Her husband is Filipino.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

25 Ridiculous Myths About Minnesota That People in Other States Believe

My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

