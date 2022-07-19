Minnesota Trade Mission To Philippines

Nebraska pork producers will gather in York, Nebraska on Wednesday to attend the annual Nebraska Pork Expo. Executive Director, Al Juhnke says it is a combination of the annual expo and annual membership meeting. He says pork producers from Nebraska as well as other states will attend the pork expo. He tells of what is scheduled for the annual event. Juhnke says an election of pork producers to serve on the Nebraska Pork Producers Association’s board of directors will be held. The key-note address will be delivered by Brian Humphreys, the new CEO of the National Pork Producers Council. Juhnke says there will be an industry trade show featuring more than 50 vendors. Juhnke says certainly all 1500 Nebraska pork producers are invited to attend the pork expo, but he also encourages college students with animal science interests to also attend. The Nebraska pork official anticipates producers will discuss pork exports, African Swine Fever, and the swine respiratory disease known as Purrs during Wednesday state pork expo.
