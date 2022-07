The FBI is listing an international student who lived in Jersey City on the most-wanted list as a missing person -- more than three years after she disappeared. The FBI says Mayushi Bhaga, 28, was a student at the New York Institute of Technology, attending on an F1 student visa. She was last seen leaving her Jersey City apartment on April 29, 2019 with colorful pajama pants and a black T-shirt.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO