ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte-area home sale prices hit record number in new report

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ka9m6_0gkw6Gvo00
Median home prices rise again FILE - Housing prices across the United States reached a record-high in April, according to the National Association of Realtors. (Feverpitched/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

CHARLOTTE — Home sale prices in the Charlotte area have hit a record-setting number, according to a new report.

In the newest RE/MAX National Housing Report, researchers say the median sale price for a home in the Charlotte area is now $412,000, up 20.3% from last year.

Home sales are down nearly 10% from 2021, the findings say, and active housing inventory is up nearly 63%. Nationally, what bolstered the inventory was a 7.7% increase in new listings month over month -- an increase of 1.6% over June 2021.

New home listings in Charlotte are up 8.5% over last year.

“Our Charlotte market is seeing more sellers enter the market compared to previous months and last year. That’s a good thing for buyers and much needed,” said Tiffany Johannes, General Manager of RE/MAX Executive in Charlotte. “Buyers are taking their time more today than in the last two years to make the right decision and are finding sellers more open to a win-win deal in today’s market. Overall, Charlotte is still seeing a very robust market even while noting a slight shift with interest rate hikes due to our popularity as a great place to live.”

(WATCH BELOW: York County gets $500K for housing stability programs impacted by COVID-19)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
corneliustoday.com

Cornelius family property on the market for $22 million

July 20. By Dave Yochum. An 80-acre lakefront parcel—owned by members of the Cornelius family—has gone on the market for $22 million. The lakefront property near Perth Road in Mooresville has more than a fifth of a mile of shoreline. Valérie Dulude and Hanes Walker of Premier Sotheby’s...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

$1 million winning ticket sold in Gastonia in Mega Millions drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced four big wins in North Carolina, including one prize of $1 million. The lucky $1 million winner, one of four nationally in the drawing, bought the ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
corneliustoday.com

2 stores open in Birkdale Village

July 19. Cosmo Gypsy and Beck on Broad have joined the retail stores at Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Cosmo Gypsy has a curated selection of Bohemian-inspired offerings. Beck on Broad offers luxury apparel, shoes, artisan jewelry and more.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Hit Record#Record Number#Cox Media Group
WCNC

Truist rolls out new, no-overdraft checking accounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Truist announced it is launching two new types of checking accounts that won't charge customers overdraft fees. Truist's new Confidence accounts are an alternate, checkless account that gives customers access to banking services without overdraft fees. Truist One Banking accounts take that access a step further, giving customers a $100 buffer for qualifying clients that push accounts into a negative balance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Increasing rents and the struggle for student housing

RALEIGH, N.C. — With prices rising across the board on everything from groceries to gas, the housing market is no exception. Rent prices across the Triangle are spiking with some cities seeing well over a 30% jump from last summer. What You Need To Know. Increasing rent prices are...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Gas Station Hold Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re all paying close attention to how much we’re spending at the pump, which may explain why more people are now noticing “hold fees” tacked on to their gasoline purchases. And as gas prices soar, those hold fees are rising too. Linda...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Neighbors react to potential changes to single family zoning regulations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council will soon vote on a city ordinance that will guide its development and growth for nearly 20 years. The Charlotte Unified Development Ordinance aims to guide Charlotte’s development and growth. Changes in zoning for single family homes is one of the points...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hot, possibly stormy today with more First Alerts on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another summer special today with heat, humidity, and the chance for a few thunderstorms later in the day. Today: Partly cloudy, hot with isolated thunderstorms. First Alert: Thursday scattered storms. First Alert: Weekend heat. Temperatures will respond to the sun today with high temperatures back in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Action 9 helps driver get almost $40,000 back for SUV

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A few months ago, Channel 9 reported that Volkswagen had recalled hundreds of thousands of SUVs because of issues with airbags and brakes. But the repair wasn’t available yet. A Union County grandmother was nervous about driving her vehicle, especially with her grandchildren on...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
100K+
Followers
112K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy