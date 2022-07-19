Charlotte-area home sale prices hit record number in new report

Median home prices rise again FILE - Housing prices across the United States reached a record-high in April, according to the National Association of Realtors. (Feverpitched/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

CHARLOTTE — Home sale prices in the Charlotte area have hit a record-setting number, according to a new report.

In the newest RE/MAX National Housing Report, researchers say the median sale price for a home in the Charlotte area is now $412,000, up 20.3% from last year.

Home sales are down nearly 10% from 2021, the findings say, and active housing inventory is up nearly 63%. Nationally, what bolstered the inventory was a 7.7% increase in new listings month over month -- an increase of 1.6% over June 2021.

New home listings in Charlotte are up 8.5% over last year.

“Our Charlotte market is seeing more sellers enter the market compared to previous months and last year. That’s a good thing for buyers and much needed,” said Tiffany Johannes, General Manager of RE/MAX Executive in Charlotte. “Buyers are taking their time more today than in the last two years to make the right decision and are finding sellers more open to a win-win deal in today’s market. Overall, Charlotte is still seeing a very robust market even while noting a slight shift with interest rate hikes due to our popularity as a great place to live.”

