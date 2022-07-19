Informa Markets Fashion Unveils Pop-Up Store for PROJECT New York

There’s a new name leading PAPER. Justin Moran, who joined the outlet in 2017 as digital director, has been appointed editor in chief. Moran is the first top editor since Drew Elliott departed in 2019. Staff reportedly found out the news on Twitter, after WWD shared the exclusive. The influential counterculture magazine founded by Kim Hastreiter and David Hershkovits in 1984 has been digital-only in years past, and was purchased by Tom Floria (a former Condé Nast publishing director) and Elliott in 2017. In a statement, Moran teased what’s to come during his tenure: “PAPER has always been a champion of rising talent and, more recently in its evolution, also became a space for established stars to reinvent themselves and play around. I’m excited to keep exploring that intersection and lean even further into the internet generation with our content. Queer ideas are mainstream ideas and PAPER will continue being a leader of that ideology.”

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO