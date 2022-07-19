Informa Markets Fashion Unveils Pop-Up Store for PROJECT New York

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a textile designer by day, Jessica StempeI designs the art that goes on girls’ pajamas. When she’s not designing vibrant sleepwear patterns, she’s creating super colorful art, which fills the walls of her New York City rental apartment. “I travel far and wide to see colorful and cool art installations. Some of my favorite are salvation mountain, meow wolf, Prada Marfa, and seven magic mountains,” she explains. “When people walk into my apartment they are usually wowed but not at all surprised.”
Comments / 0