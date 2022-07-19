ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Informa Markets Fashion Unveils Pop-Up Store for PROJECT New York

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInforma Markets Fashion has launched what it bills as a “unique retail concept” aimed at putting historic pieces in the hands of consumers amid the 2022 edition of PROJECT New York. In a statement,...

www.complex.com

Apartment Therapy

This Textile Designer’s ‘Rainbow Eclectic’ Rental Is a Physical Manifestation of Happiness

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a textile designer by day, Jessica StempeI designs the art that goes on girls’ pajamas. When she’s not designing vibrant sleepwear patterns, she’s creating super colorful art, which fills the walls of her New York City rental apartment. “I travel far and wide to see colorful and cool art installations. Some of my favorite are salvation mountain, meow wolf, Prada Marfa, and seven magic mountains,” she explains. “When people walk into my apartment they are usually wowed but not at all surprised.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Fendi to Hold Show in New York to Celebrate Baguette Bag at 25

“IT” BAG TO NY: Fendi took Instagram by storm Saturday, unveiling an accessories campaign fronted by Linda Evangelista to celebrate its signature Baguette bag’s 25th anniversary. In addition to sharing campaign imagery, the luxury house controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it will hold a runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: PAPER Names New EIC, Amazon Celebrates U Beauty In The Hamptons, Montauk’s Viral $90 Nuggets, And More!

There’s a new name leading PAPER. Justin Moran, who joined the outlet in 2017 as digital director, has been appointed editor in chief. Moran is the first top editor since Drew Elliott departed in 2019. Staff reportedly found out the news on Twitter, after WWD shared the exclusive. The influential counterculture magazine founded by Kim Hastreiter and David Hershkovits in 1984 has been digital-only in years past, and was purchased by Tom Floria (a former Condé Nast publishing director) and Elliott in 2017. In a statement, Moran teased what’s to come during his tenure: “PAPER has always been a champion of rising talent and, more recently in its evolution, also became a space for established stars to reinvent themselves and play around. I’m excited to keep exploring that intersection and lean even further into the internet generation with our content. Queer ideas are mainstream ideas and PAPER will continue being a leader of that ideology.”
EAST HAMPTON, NY
State
New York State
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm Visiting NYC and Spotted Everyone Wearing These Cool Summer Trends

I'm always intrigued to see which trends are happening on the ground in NYC. I'm a former New Yorker and currently live in L.A. but visit every chance I get, and the fashion never disappoints. I consider NYC to be the testing ground for breaking trends and the first place I often spot the pieces that will be considered must-buy staples next season. So, what are the pieces that are absolutely everywhere on the streets of NYC right now?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Art
Hypebae

The Latest Louis Vuitton Sneaker is Made of Recycled Materials

Thanks largely to the contributions of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton has cemented itself as a premiere destination for luxury sneakers. Before streetwear and high fashion merged, very few houses made silhouettes that were accepted by the masses. Cut to present day and nearly every big name brand has an expanded sneaker range, collaborations and a streetwear cosign.
ENVIRONMENT
sneakernews.com

Daniel Arsham And The Shoe Surgeon Recreate Four Classic Air Jordans For Latest Exhibit

Daniel Arsham’s work primarily resides in the realm of homage, as the artist has previously created dilapidated sculptures of luxury cars, Spalding balls, and even a box of Frosted Flakes. And though stone is typically his medium of choice, Arsham is going an entirely different route for his latest exhibition — entitled “Le Modulor du Basketball” — commissioning The Shoe Surgeon to create four one-of-a-kind Air Jordan replicas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Two of the most anticipated sneaker releases of 2022 will be up for grabs this week. The drops kick off with the first-ever retail launch of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, a collab that has already been named the best year of the year (so far). Another sneaker that could be joining that list by year’s end is Travis Scott’s “Reverse Mocha” Air Jordan 1 Low, which drops this Thursday.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Yoox Celebrates Montauk Summer Pop-Up at the Surf Lodge

For the first time, Yoox—the Milan-based fashion retailer—has come to Montauk. On Saturday afternoon, Yoox took over the Surf Lodge with a picturesque summertime brunch to celebrate their week-long (July 13-18) exclusive pop-up for 8 by Yoox, the e-tailer’s private fashion label. The collection comprised of breezy...
MONTAUK, NY
Vogue Magazine

The LV Monogram Star, a Brand-New Cut, Is the Focal Point of Louis Vuitton’s New Diamonds Collection

There are few symbols as ineffable and timeless as Louis Vutton’s house monogram. For the new collection of LV Diamonds, Francesca Amfitheatrof, the artistic director of watches and jewelry for the French luxury giant, sought inspiration from them, inventing a unique diamond cut in the process. “Not since Madame de Pompadour has a new diamond cut been invented that is so exciting,” Amfitheatrof explained via email. “The marquise cut dates back to the 18th century, when King Louis XV of France commissioned a jeweler to design a shape that resembled the lips of his mistress. And now we have the LV cut fashioned and inspired by our monogram.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ground Up Launches First Collection of Character Sneakers With Kids Foot Locker

Click here to read the full article. New York-based licensing company Ground Up has a major new partner. Just in time for back-to-school, the footwear maker has released its first collection of character sneakers at Kids Foot Locker. And it brought out some heavyweights for the debut. Ground Up worked in partnership with Disney, Marvel and Universal Pictures to create nine casual sneaker styles featuring Mickey Mouse, the Disney Princesses, the Minions, Spider-Man and other members of the Avengers. So kids have plenty of beloved characters to choose from in the line. For Mickey Mouse lovers, there is an easy-to-wear canvas slip-on; a...
APPAREL
Essence

Adidas Originals Collaborates with Artist Hebru Brantley To Create Afro-Futuristic Sneakers

The classic Adidas Forum serves as the backdrop for Hebru Brantley's iconic heroes. Hebru Brantley, a mixed media artist with roots in Chicago and a studio in Los Angeles, has persisted in motivating and energizing his audience. Brantley’s characters, Frogboy and Rocket were designed to convey a yearning for freedom, a stand for unity, and a will to triumph.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan wears monochrome jumpsuit for dinner in NYC

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York City for work, attending a UN engagement yesterday afternoon where Harry made a speech, while Meghan was also seen leaving a lunch meeting with Gloria Steinhem. And last night, the couple were pictured heading out for dinner to an Italian restaurant, where the duchess looked effortlessly chic in a monochrome jumpsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Tennis Takeover! Miu Miu’s Tennis Club Aced New York

Days following the chic pop-up on Saint-Tropez’s clay courts, Miu Miu brought their A-game to New York’s grassy courts at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, just steps away from the home of the US Open—a venue chosen by Mrs. Prada herself, who is said to have been charmed by the club on a visit in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Todd Patrick Emphasizes “Small Town” Beginnings With Its New SS23 Collection and Campaign

Burgeoning label Todd Patrick has returned with another standout collection. This time, for Spring/Summer 2023, the brand has turned its attention to the past. Brand partners Desyree Nicole and Gabriella Paulino have managed to keep TP on the front lines of fashion’s new school, by melding streamlined tailoring with innovative craftsmanship. And their forecasting for SS23 centers on a relaxed aesthetic that comprises a square-cut leather short set, wide-legged trousers with net overlay, cropped boxy jackets and netted tanks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

