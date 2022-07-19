ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman, 27, arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 34, found stabbed to death in south-west London – as police say the two knew each other

By Gemma Parry For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in south-west London.

The victim, believed to have been aged 34, was found injured on Lower Richmond Road, Mortlake, just before 10pm on Monday (July 18).

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but sadly died around half an hour later. Officers are currently working on informing his next of kin.

Metropolitan Police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other. The suspect was arrested near the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLoLM_0gkw64QL00
Police were called to the scene on Lower Richmond Road on Monday (July 18) just before 10pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFBGR_0gkw64QL00
The victim was treated at the scene and taken to hospital nearby where he later died 

Superintendent Roger Arditti from the South West Command Unit, which covers Richmond, said: 'I understand local residents will be shocked when they hear about this incident but I want to reassure them that a team of specially trained and experienced detectives are already working to establish the full circumstances.

'While an arrest has been made and detectives are already speaking to witnesses, I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the murder and who saw anything they think could assist the investigation to please get in touch.

'You will also see local officers in and around the area; they are there to help and any residents who have concerns should approach them and speak to them.'

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD8000/18Jul.

To share information anonymously, they should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Comments / 0

