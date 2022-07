The 90 Day Fiancé alum and fiancé Ben Obscura welcomed their first baby together, son Benjamin James Louis, on Tuesday, July 19, she announced on Instagram. "All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother," she writes alongside photos with the newborn at the hospital. "Today was the most incredible amazing day of our [lives], I'm such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn't have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO