Emergency medical technician was handcuffed after she reportedly hit the ambulance door into investigator’s patrol car parked in the ambulance bay. The investigator’s car was parked in the ambulance bay in front of the emergency room when an EMT hit it while opening her door to unload a patient. The investigator insisted on getting her identification, she insisted on bringing the patient inside first. Black civil rights activist said that he already spoke with the EMT and they are supporting her. He said: “This is just evidence that Black people, Black women, are often victimized, even in the most extraordinary circumstances. This victim was just doing her job.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO