Tuscaloosa, AL

College football news: Nick Saban makes his opinion on Jimbo Fisher clear

By College Football HQ Staff
 5 days ago
The beef between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher was one of the biggest headlines of the college football offseason, but the Alabama coach wants to put it to one side.

Speaking at SEC Media Days, Saban said what's done is done.

"I have no issues or problems with Jimbo," Saban said.

"I always take criticisms or whatever in a positive way to self-assess me personally in terms of maybe there is something I can do better. So any comments that anybody makes - you or any coach - I always take into consideration."

A while back, Saban inadvertently caused some controversy speaking with Alabama supporters when he said that SEC rival Texas A&M "bought every player on their team" thanks to the new NIL landscape.

A&M had just signed the highest-rated recruiting class in college football history, and Fisher wasn't having anyone, not even the king of the sport, besmirching it.

Jimbo responded with a now famous rant, defending the Aggies against charges of cheating, denouncing Saban personally, and insinuating that the Crimson Tide coach hasn't always been on the up-and-up himself.

Tensions cooled in time for the SEC spring meetings and it looks like they still are this summer, but Fisher likely hasn't forgotten what Saban said.

Even if the Alabama coach did apologize for insinuating that Texas A&M did anything wrong.

For his part, Saban also boasted about how well his Crimson Tide players have performed on the NIL front, claiming they've made over $3 million combined.

Which, naturally will inspire some charges of hypocrisy from the anti-Saban and anti-Alabama quarters.

These two SEC rivals figure to play another high-profile and impactful game this season when they meet in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8.

The winner of that game figures to have the advantage in the SEC West standings, and by extension, a major edge in the College Football Playoff rankings, too.

