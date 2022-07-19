ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Is Back In The Studio With Finneas

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Now that Billie Eilish has wrapped up the European leg of her Happier Than Ever World Tour, she has returned to the studio with her brother Finneas. The singer recently shared a photo of herself in a recording studio with her producer and co-writer working at his desk, reports NME.

The photo has fans excited especially after Eilish gave an interview with Billboard in which she talked about hopes of releasing a new album in 2023. “I just want to keep enjoying the music that we make," she said. "And so that’s why I think I’m a little bit of a procrastinator when it comes to working, especially when we’re busy. In theory, I want to make a song and put out an album next year.”

Eilish continued, “But that means we have to make it, and it’s really hard to make music, for me. I don’t want to make something I don’t like, so I get freaked out, but I never want to stop creating the way that we create and making music that touches people. That’s it, you know? That’s the only longevity I give a sh-t about.”

If Eilish and Finneas do end up releasing a new album next year, it will be the follow-up to her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which dropped in July of 2021. The singer has also been a bit more active on social media recently. Earlier this month, she posted her first TikTok in four months, which featured her singing a duet with a pianist.

