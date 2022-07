A Seward Highway rehabilitation project has been delayed by community concerns in Moose Pass. The plan drew pushback from residents in the small eastern peninsula community, who gathered under the name Protect and Preserve Moose Pass to delay what they saw as invasive right-of-way acquisition on properties along the highway. Now, the Alaska Department of Transportation has temporarily rescinded its proposal from the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s approval process, pending further meetings with the community.

MOOSE PASS, AK ・ 20 HOURS AGO