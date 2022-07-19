ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Woman arrested for punching driver in the face during road rage incident

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
Miami-Dade, FL - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly punched a South Florida driver in the face during a road rage incident last week.

Police say 28-year-old Lilliam Isabel Reyes was arrested after an attack at the 7-Eleven on SW 152nd Street last Wednesday.

According to her arrest report, Reyes and the victim were involved in a road rage incident which came to an end at the gas station.

The victim parked her car at one of the gas station's pumps and Reyes parked directly behind her.

Reyes walked over to the victim’s driver-side window and an argument ensued.

Reyes allegedly leaned into the window and punched the victim once in the face before fleeing the scene.

The victim obtained Reyes’ license plate number, which led to her arrest.

The attack was captured on surveillance video and Reyes provided a full confession to detectives.

Reyes faces a charge of burglary with assault or battery.

