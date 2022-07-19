ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Early Tuesday house fire deemed arson

hoiabc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Tuesday morning fire at a vacant...

www.hoiabc.com

hoiabc.com

Video catches 40 shots fired in Peoria Tuesday night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tuesday night 40 shots were fired and two women were hit in Peoria’s East Bluff Neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the sound when the bullets began flying. “It sounded like World War II or something,” said East Bluff resident and community activist, Jessie McGown...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria natural gas leak calls spike in July

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s been a busier than average month for Peoria firefighters responding to natural gas leaks. The Peoria Fire Department has responded to 13 calls involving gas leaks in just the past two weeks. But Interim Chief Shawn Sollberger says many of them were preventable, as more people dig in their yards for Spring and Summer projects.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Fire Department battles afternoon fire at Peoria businesses

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A spark from a welder caused Peoria firefighters to battle a Tuesday afternoon fire at GRM Industries and Natural Fiber Welding in Peoria. The fire broke out just after 1 PM Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming the building, with crews quickly...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Burns, head injuries claimed life of Roanoke man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It wasn’t just electrical shock that claimed the life of a Roanoke man who was one of five people initially injured putting up a gutter on a LaSalle County home. That’s the finding of Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, conducting an autopsy Wednesday on Seth...
ROANOKE, IL
hoiabc.com

Sangamon County Coroner releases new details in Streator shock incident

SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Autopsy results were released Wednesday in the death of a Roanoke man, who was injured in last week’s incident in LaSalle County. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 22-year-old Seth Durand had blunt force injuries to the head, and electrical burns.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Two adults hospitalized after Tuesday night shooting

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Tuesday night. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded to three ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Wisconsin and Arcadia with a total of over 40 shots fired around 10:27 p.m. Officers found two female adult gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. There were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Electric shock accident victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Gutter Company Responds To Tragic Accident Outside Streator

The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries reported in Jefferson Avenue fire Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews put out a fire on SW. Jefferson Avenue in Peoria Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said the fire started after a spark from a welder entered the ventilation system, causing flames and smoke to erupt. When fire crews arrived, they...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Victim hospitalized after shooting self in hand, leg

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A victim was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in his hand and leg Tuesday night in Peoria. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to Frye Avenue. That’s where they found a male victim with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be okay.
PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hoiabc.com

Two hospitalized after Monday night crash in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Residents getting ready for bed when Galesburg home struck by gunfire. No injuries reported

GALESBURG — A Galesburg home was struck by gunfire, but no one was reported injured, as individuals in two vehicles apparently shot at each other Tuesday night. Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West Tompkins Street at 10:11 p.m., where the residents explained they were getting ready for bed when they heard a gunshot come through their window. Two minor children were also in the home at the time, asleep.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Body found in wooded Pekin area

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin police are reporting that they located the body of a man Monday morning. According to a Pekin police press release, the body was located in a wooded area near Court Street and Vandever Drive at approximately 10:48 a.m. The Tazewell County Coroner Charles R....
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cause of death not yet released in case of man found in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead man discovered in a wooded area of Pekin on Monday has been identified, but his cause of death is yet to be announced. The man, found in a wooded area off Court Street in Pekin, has been identified as a 38-year-old from Northern Illinois. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Police looking for juveniles possibly firing shots in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a shots fired call Monday where, fortunately, no one may have been hurt, but caused a lot of commotion. Police were called around 1:15 p.m. to Westmoreland and Malone in South Peoria for a ShotSpotter alert indicating fourteen rounds were fired. There...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Apparent Lawn Tractor Accident Kills Granville Man

Tragedy in Putnam County. Police and paramedics were called Monday evening to a home on West Bottom Road in Granville for a man found under a lawn tractor. Pronounced dead at the scene was 67-year-old Neil L. Hammerich of Granville. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
GRANVILLE, IL

