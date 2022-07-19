City of McKinney to honor Wimbledon Girls' winner Liv Hovde

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, July 19th, 2022 03:43

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of McKinney is set to honor 16-year-old Liv Hovde at Tuesday's city council meeting, proclaiming July 19 as '2022 Wimbledon Girls' Champion Liv Hovde Day.'

Hovde won the girls' singles tennis title at the tournament in straight sets. She is the second American to win the title in the last 30 years.

The teen has lived in McKinney since she was 10 and trained at The Courts of McKinney facility with her coach Matt Hanlin for two years.

Hovde is currently ranked fourth in the ITF world junior rankings and is the number one high school recruit in the country.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall.