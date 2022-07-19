ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Civic Theatre leaving its Fulton Avenue location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Half-a-century of history in Evansville will soon be coming to a close. Civic Theatre officials announced their next season will be their last in the current building. Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach says the decision feels bittersweet, but times change. Roach tells us that the Evansville Civic Theatre plans to move […]
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC hiring on track for new school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the first day of the new school gets closer, some schools are wondering if they will have enough teachers. Eyewitness News stopped by the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation (EVSC) to see how they were doing with hiring teachers before the school year. EVSC Chief Communication Officer, Jason Woebkenberg said […]
14news.com

Allegiant’s hiatus from Owensboro airport starts next month

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As announced earlier this year, Allegiant is going on hiatus from Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport starting August 16. It will last through October 6. Airport Director Tristan Durbin tells us this has been standard for the last four years or so, but it was brought up...
wevv.com

New pizza spot open for business in downtown Evansville

A new pizza spot is now open in downtown Evansville, Indiana. Pangea Pizzeria opened up at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Northwest 2nd Street and Ingle Street. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch service, and again from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. for dinner. Lunch hours at Pangea Pizzeria will stay the same on Fridays and Saturdays, but on those days, dinner will be served from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
KISS 106

See the Full Menu for Downtown Evansville’s New Pizzeria

A brand new pizzeria is set to open its doors in downtown Evansville, and by the look of the menu, it will offer a wide range of gourmet versions of the popular Italian dish. While history shows ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks made and ate flatbreads with toppings, credit for creating the pizza we know and love today goes to the city of Naples, Italy back in the 18th century. Today, you can get practically anything you want on a pizza in any number of styles from thin crust to thick crust, New York style, Chicago style, Detroit style, and crusts that are made from ground-up cauliflower. Whatever your preference, there's a pizza out there for you from any number of restaurants.
99.5 WKDQ

A New Indoor/Outdoor Go-Kart & Minature Golf Complex Could Be Coming To Evansville

Evansville could be the home of a new indoor/outdoor facility where families can race go-karts and play miniature golf. You hear some people say that there's nothing for families to do in Evansville. I am one who disagrees with that statement. We have plenty of things to do such as Walther's Golf & Fun, Bowling, cMOE, High Score Player Two, Bowling, Escape Rooms, Birdies, Burdette Park, and more. There are a lot of things to do here in Evansville, however, when I was growing up, there was one place that I used to love to visit. That place was Kart World. Evansville's only go-kart track was located on Morgan Center Drive, in conjunction with Adventureland Golf, was a blast. I could have raced all day in those go-karts if my parents would have let me! However, Kart World closed down in the early 2000s leaving a void for those who enjoyed the thrill of racing their friends and family members in go-karts.
14news.com

Restaurant owner warning others about fake money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant owner is warning the community about customers using fake bills to pay for their food. Jeff Wheeler at Great Steak in Eastland Mall says he’s had a couple of people pay for their $10 meals with a fake $50 bills, and got all the change back in real cash.
NewsBreak
Jobs
WEHT/WTVW

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
104.1 WIKY

Waivers For Free Lunch Will End Soon

Two years of free lunches for all Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students is coming to and end. The United States Department of Agriculture waived lunch fees during the pandemic. Students that meet the requirements for free or reduced meals last year will still qualify through September 9th then will have...
WBKR

Southern Indiana Native Has Roles in ‘Stranger Things’, New Film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Who knew the Interstate 64 corridor between the Evansville metro and Louisville would have such a strong Stranger Things connection? The answer is nobody. But it really does. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series features a 10-year-old actress named Elizabeth Howlett in the second episode. Well now we've learned that an actress from right here in the tri-state is also a member of the Stranger Things cast.
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville murder still unsolved seven years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: July 22-24

It’s that time of year again, folks! The Daviess County Lions Club Fair will be bringing you all the rides, food and good times you could ask for July 20-23. You can click here to check out the four-day schedule, which will include events such as an open dairy show, petting zoos, inflatables, laser tag, live music and a monster truck show. Trust us – no matter which day you attend, you’re guaranteed to have a blast. Be sure to bring some cash and pack some sunscreen because it’s expected to be warm and sunny this year!
WTVW

Mother of Shane Breedlove continues search for answers

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Seven years ago, Evansville musician Shane Breedlove was murdered while walking to work at the Washington Square Mall. No one has been charged with his murder and his family continues to remember him while still looking for answers to their questions of who is behind Breedlove’s murder.
103GBF

New Caribbean Restaurant Opens in Henderson Kentucky

You can get a taste of Caribbean cuisine in Henderson!. It's always cool to hear of restaurants serving up unique cuisine coming to the area. Caribbean cuisine is something that we definitely don't have a ton of around this area, so I'm excited to see a new restaurant serving it up!
14news.com

EPD searching for theft suspect after incident at Camelot Jewelers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. According to a Facebook post, on June 1 a suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see a particular engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400.
