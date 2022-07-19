ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

L3Harris, Northrop Grumman awarded $1.3 billion to build missile warning satellites

By Will Robinson-Smith
mynews13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Space Development Agency has awarded a pair of contracts worth more than $1.3 billion to build a new series of missile warning and tracking satellites. On Monday, the SDA announced that L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Northrop Grumman Strategic Space Systems would build 14 satellites each for a total of...

www.mynews13.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development

Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A

NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

Boom’s Overture Supersonic Airliner Gains Northrop Grumman As Military Partner

The supersonic Overture jet, originally conceptualized for the commercial sector, is being eyed for military applications by Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman and Boom Supersonic have announced a collaboration to develop a variant of the future Overture supersonic airliner specifically for the U.S. and allied military forces. The agreement was finalized at Farnborough International Air Show in the United Kingdom without much additional detail, but the partnership would act as Boom Supersonic’s first direct link with the defense industry since collaborating with the U.S. Air Force to advance supersonic travel for commercial and potential military needs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle. The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

USS Kennedy Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Hits New Construction Milestone

The U.S. Navy’s second Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Kennedy (CVN 79), has reached a new milestone and is surging toward operational status alongside the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). According to a recent statement from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipbuilders, after many years of construction, workers have...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk

In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

