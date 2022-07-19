I-94 in downtown Detroit to close for a week to install new bridge

While major cities like New York City and Chicago continue to report surging crime, Detroit is telling a different story; quietly seeing their number decline. The City of Detroit has reported double-digit decreases in violent crime through the first four months of the year. With big drops in homicides, sex assaults, aggravated assaults and robberies, the Detroit Police Department credits the work of Chief James White’s 5-point plan as a result. Introduced last year right after taking his appointment as Chief of Police; White’s plan stresses crowd management, police presence, noise and traffic enforcement as well as, community engagement. Chief James White is a 24-year veteran at the Detroit Police Department, serving as Assistant Chief since 2012 and in leadership positions for most of his tenure.

