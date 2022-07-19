ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

I-94 in downtown Detroit to close for a week to install new bridge

By Amelia Benavides-Colón
Crain's Detroit Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth directions of I-94 in downtown Detroit will be closed for a week starting Friday to install a new Second Avenue bridge. The new $26 million bridge will replace the one built in 1954 and will be Michigan's first network tied-arch bridge, eliminating the need for a center pier to accommodate...

www.crainsdetroit.com

MLive

Amtrak temporarily closing second Washtenaw County railroad crossing

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The second in a series of temporary Amtrak closures at Washtenaw County railroad crossings is slated to begin on Wednesday. The Superior Road railroad crossing, between Huron River Drive and Geddes Road north of Ypsilanti, is slated to close to all traffic beginning on July 20, and lasting for approximately four days, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes NB US-23 ramp to WB I-96 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – The northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-96 (exit 60) in Livingston County is closed due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the crash early Wednesday morning. Stay with Local 4 as we follow this story. View: Live traffic map.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Lane Closures Along US-23 Corridor

Lane closures along the US-23 corridor are starting up this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be completing epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Chick-fil-A Adds 3 New Metro Detroit Restaurants in the Fall

We still haven't quite figured out why some people go ga-ga over Chick-fil-A. But if you're one of those, you'll be happy to know the chain is opening Metro Detroit shops this fall in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, the Oakland Press reports. The chain currently has 10 restaurants in Metro...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
blac.media

As other big cities struggle to minimize crime, Detroit is chill

While major cities like New York City and Chicago continue to report surging crime, Detroit is telling a different story; quietly seeing their number decline. The City of Detroit has reported double-digit decreases in violent crime through the first four months of the year. With big drops in homicides, sex assaults, aggravated assaults and robberies, the Detroit Police Department credits the work of Chief James White’s 5-point plan as a result. Introduced last year right after taking his appointment as Chief of Police; White’s plan stresses crowd management, police presence, noise and traffic enforcement as well as, community engagement. Chief James White is a 24-year veteran at the Detroit Police Department, serving as Assistant Chief since 2012 and in leadership positions for most of his tenure.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

City halts Detroit ID program, seeks new vendor over data leak worries

Detroit — The city of Detroit has suspended its Detroit ID program because of concerns the city's vendor could have leaked private information of more than 800 applicants, including details about undocumented immigrants to databases accessible by federal immigration officials. The D-ID was launched in December 2016 in recognition...
DETROIT, MI
cityoftaylor.com

Telegraph Cruise hits the streets this weekend

Classic car enthusiasts and spectators from throughout Southeast Michigan will converge on Telegraph Road for the annual cruise on Saturday, July 23. The cruise is held on the fourth Saturday in July each year, but many drivers cruise the course unofficially on Friday, too. “We want everyone to have fun...
TAYLOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Seek Suspect In Non-Fatal Shooting At Project Green Light Business

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting at Project Green Light partner business. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on July 19 in the 17000 block of Harper. Police say the man was last seen shooting the victim and in the leg and then walking away. 🟢Non-fatal Shooting🟢Where: 17000 Harper When: 7/19, 2:30 a.m.We’re looking to identify and speak with this man in connection to a shooting at a Project Green Light partner business. He was seen shooting the victim in the leg and walking away. pic.twitter.com/sZvccknNG5 — DPD 5th Precinct (@DPD5Pct) July 20, 2022 Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 313-596-5540 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

