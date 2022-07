There are summer seasons that are memorable for a significant reason. 1999 was the summer of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse move. 2004 was the summer of July’s Hurricane Alex, and the ridiculously quick efforts to reopen and get back to normal. 2017 was the happy summer of Shelly Island, while 2020 and 2021 ended up being the more ominous summers of pandemic-inspired social distancing.

AVON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO