Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is in "a real good place" heading into the 2022-23 season, according to Dan Campbell. Asked about Goff, Campbell said "I think Goff's in a real good place. Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we've got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him. We've got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be. Listen, he's an accurate quarterback. That's what he does well. He can throw the football and he can put it right on the money." Entering his second season in Detroit, Goff will need to improve on his career averages to this point for the Lions to even entertain a playoff appearance.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO