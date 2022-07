The fate of a Hardin County man charged with kidnapping a 7-year-old girl is now in the hands of a jury. According to WKTN, the jury got the case for 57-year-old Charles Castle around 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. Castle is facing multiple charges including aggravated attempted murder, rape, and 6 counts of kidnapping. Law enforcement officials say that Castle allegedly took the 7-year-old from her home in Kenton. Following a search, she was found the next day in an empty house outside of Kenton. The trial was expected to last a couple of weeks but could have a verdict in a little over a week after it started.

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO