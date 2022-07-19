ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubly, MI

Ubly library to host local craft market

By Shawn Robinson
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sleeper Public Library in Ubly will be hosting a Main St. Sidewalk Craft Market on Friday, July 29. Local vendors will be able to show off their products as well check out some of the other vendors as well. “This is something to encourage individuals and entrepreneurs,” library...

Midland Daily News

One popup pantry scheduled in Upper Thumb this week

Just one popup food pantry is scheduled for the Upper Thumb the week of July 18. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan will help bring a popup food pantry to the Sebewaing American Legion at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The American Legion is located at 8255 Unionville Road.
SEBEWAING, MI
Morning Sun

Take a guided stroll along Hell’s Half Mile

Learn more about the wild days of Michigan’s lumberjacks in a walking tour along the site of Bay County’s infamous Hell’s Half Mile on Saturday, July 23, in Bay City. In the late 1800s at the end of the lumbering season, as many as 5,000 lumberjacks (shanty boys) would collect their hard-earned pay and head for a six-block strip along the city’s waterfront, the locale for gambling houses, theaters, raucous saloons and brothels, as well as tunnels and catacombs under the city streets. Sam Fitzpatrick will lead a walking tour down Water Street and the surrounding area, sharing the history of this notorious district. Tours are from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., and leave from the Bay County Historical Society Museum, 321 Washington Ave., Bay City, rain or shine. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available in advance at the museum or on day of tour. Bchsmuseum.org, 989-893-5733.
BAY CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

Vargas & Sons: Serving up tortilla perfection since 1968

The perfect crunch, stubborn chew and unmistakable aroma — that’s a Vargas & Sons tortilla and those who know, know that there will never be any other mistaken for one. And that earthy, sweet corn goodness that invigorates the senses every step of the bite. Vargas & Sons Tortilla Factory, affectionately known around town as Vargas, has become the unofficial mascot amongst Saginaw’s communities of color, vying for more than fifty years to never be replaced or replicated. And what a success that has been.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Fashion Square Mall Being Offered in Online Auction

Source: Ten-X An online auction for Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township is scheduled for August 22-24. The mall is currently owned by lender Wells Fargo, after the previous owner, Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York, defaulted on its $34.8 million mortgage nearly two years ago. NAI Farbman,...
SAGINAW, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Hurlburt following the family legacy, opening Buck's in Port Hope

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fair Haven native Tarra Hurlburt is bringing her family legacy to Port Hope, opening up Buck's Port Hope Diner. The Buck part of the name was her grandfather, a cook in the Navy who became a restaurant owner in Oak Park after his service. When he retired, his daughter opened her own location in Fair Haven in 1990. Now that she's retiring, her daughter Tarra is opening a location in Port Hope. Rather than opening different branches, the restaurant known as "Buck's Diner" hops around the state with each generation.
PORT HOPE, MI
The Saginaw News

Update on Liberty Bridge project at upcoming event in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The community will have another chance to meet with the crews in charge of the ongoing Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project in Bay City. Bay City Bridge Partners is hosting its second “Coffee with the Crew” event from 9 - 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22. Attendees are invited to come to the Doubletree Hotel Riverfront Grille to meet with crews and staff from BCBP and to hear an update on the Liberty Bridge project.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, July 20th

One Saginaw County teacher’s class pet hamster survived a devastating fire at the Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

CINNAMOM opens new location in Grand Blanc Twp.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - If you live in the Grand Blanc area, you now have a new place to get your fix for sweets. CINNAMOM opened their newest location on Monday at 5015 S. Saginaw Rd. The first 150 customers received a free CinnAmazing CinnaSwirl cookie!
GRAND BLANC, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Four Thumb Area teens suspected of B&E at Bay Port smoke shop

A group of 4 teenagers from Huron, Lapeer and Tuscola Counties are in hot water today after being found at 2:30 a.m. this morning with an estimated $1000 worth of stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia. Huron County Sheriff Deputy Keenan McGrath made the early morning traffic stop due to an...
BAY PORT, MI
whmi.com

Lane Closures Along US-23 Corridor

Lane closures along the US-23 corridor are starting up this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be completing epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
sprintcarandmidget.com

Birch Run Up Next For Must See Racing

BIRCH RUN, Mich. — The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro will be back in action this Friday night when the series invades Birch Run Speedway. It will be the first time the series has been in action since July 1. Friday‘s event will be race...
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Morning house fire breaks out in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Bay, Cheboygan, Crawford, Genesee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Bay; Cheboygan; Crawford; Genesee; Gladwin; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Iosco; Jackson; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montmorency; Oakland; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 477 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALCONA ALPENA ARENAC BAY CHEBOYGAN CRAWFORD GENESEE GLADWIN HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IOSCO JACKSON LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTMORENCY OAKLAND OGEMAW OSCODA OTSEGO PRESQUE ISLE ROSCOMMON SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR TUSCOLA WASHTENAW WAYNE
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Suspected gas thief arrested

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WNEM) - When the price of gas started surging earlier this year, it made fuel a prime target for some criminals. Police say someone was stealing the gas right out of cars in mid-Michigan, but they believe the person responsible is now behind bars. “Relief. He had been...
SEBEWAING, MI

