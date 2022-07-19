Ubly library to host local craft market

The Sleeper Public Library in Ubly will be hosting a Main St. Sidewalk Craft Market on Friday, July 29. Local vendors will be able to show off their products as well check out some of the other vendors as well. “This is something to encourage individuals and entrepreneurs,” library...
Just one popup food pantry is scheduled for the Upper Thumb the week of July 18. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan will help bring a popup food pantry to the Sebewaing American Legion at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The American Legion is located at 8255 Unionville Road.
Learn more about the wild days of Michigan’s lumberjacks in a walking tour along the site of Bay County’s infamous Hell’s Half Mile on Saturday, July 23, in Bay City. In the late 1800s at the end of the lumbering season, as many as 5,000 lumberjacks (shanty boys) would collect their hard-earned pay and head for a six-block strip along the city’s waterfront, the locale for gambling houses, theaters, raucous saloons and brothels, as well as tunnels and catacombs under the city streets. Sam Fitzpatrick will lead a walking tour down Water Street and the surrounding area, sharing the history of this notorious district. Tours are from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., and leave from the Bay County Historical Society Museum, 321 Washington Ave., Bay City, rain or shine. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available in advance at the museum or on day of tour. Bchsmuseum.org, 989-893-5733.
The perfect crunch, stubborn chew and unmistakable aroma — that’s a Vargas & Sons tortilla and those who know, know that there will never be any other mistaken for one. And that earthy, sweet corn goodness that invigorates the senses every step of the bite. Vargas & Sons Tortilla Factory, affectionately known around town as Vargas, has become the unofficial mascot amongst Saginaw’s communities of color, vying for more than fifty years to never be replaced or replicated. And what a success that has been.
Source: Ten-X An online auction for Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township is scheduled for August 22-24. The mall is currently owned by lender Wells Fargo, after the previous owner, Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York, defaulted on its $34.8 million mortgage nearly two years ago. NAI Farbman,...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fair Haven native Tarra Hurlburt is bringing her family legacy to Port Hope, opening up Buck's Port Hope Diner. The Buck part of the name was her grandfather, a cook in the Navy who became a restaurant owner in Oak Park after his service. When he retired, his daughter opened her own location in Fair Haven in 1990. Now that she's retiring, her daughter Tarra is opening a location in Port Hope. Rather than opening different branches, the restaurant known as "Buck's Diner" hops around the state with each generation.
BAY CITY, MI - The community will have another chance to meet with the crews in charge of the ongoing Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project in Bay City. Bay City Bridge Partners is hosting its second “Coffee with the Crew” event from 9 - 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22. Attendees are invited to come to the Doubletree Hotel Riverfront Grille to meet with crews and staff from BCBP and to hear an update on the Liberty Bridge project.
BAY CITY, MI - A Bay County businessman will be facing a former commissioner for the chance to run as the Republican candidate for a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Militello Jr. will be facing Dennis Poirier in the Aug. 2 primary for the 7th District...
One Saginaw County teacher’s class pet hamster survived a devastating fire at the Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer...
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - If you live in the Grand Blanc area, you now have a new place to get your fix for sweets. CINNAMOM opened their newest location on Monday at 5015 S. Saginaw Rd. The first 150 customers received a free CinnAmazing CinnaSwirl cookie!
What happens when your award-winning dance routine "Mr. Worldwide" is noticed by not only the Rockettes but the man himself singer Pitbull? Easy, it has over 8 million views on Tik Tok, goes viral, and you get an invite to perform on the hit show America's Got Talent. That is...
BAY CITY – Tuesday evening was a night of celebration for John Glenn High School. The school’s varsity pompon held a watch party for its appearance on the NBC variety show, "America’s Got Talent." Supporters gathered at the high school about half an hour prior to the...
A group of 4 teenagers from Huron, Lapeer and Tuscola Counties are in hot water today after being found at 2:30 a.m. this morning with an estimated $1000 worth of stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia. Huron County Sheriff Deputy Keenan McGrath made the early morning traffic stop due to an...
Lane closures along the US-23 corridor are starting up this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be completing epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. The work is part of a $12.3 (m) million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor...
BIRCH RUN, Mich. — The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro will be back in action this Friday night when the series invades Birch Run Speedway. It will be the first time the series has been in action since July 1. Friday‘s event will be race...
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
BAY CITY, MI - The John Glenn High School auditorium was filled with supporters for the school’s pompon team. However, they weren’t there to celebrate a typical high school dance event. In a once-in-a-lifetime moment, those gathered Tuesday night were there to watch the team’s performance on NBC’s...
SEBEWAING, Mich. (WNEM) - When the price of gas started surging earlier this year, it made fuel a prime target for some criminals. Police say someone was stealing the gas right out of cars in mid-Michigan, but they believe the person responsible is now behind bars. “Relief. He had been...
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A man has admitted to placing explosive packages outside two northern Michigan stores back in September 2021. John Allen, of Iosco County, pled guilty to placing the packages at an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and a Verizon store in Cheboygan. The explosives...
