Hammitt Appoints Ryan Meyer AsChief Financial Officer

American luxury handbag and accessories company Hammitt Inc. is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ryan Meyer as Chief Financial Officer for the company. Mr. Meyer brings an extensive track record of success in building high-performance finance teams and driving business growth.

Most recently, Mr. Meyer served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Los Angeles-based women’s fashion and apparel brand, The GREAT., founded by Emily Current and Meritt Elliott (formerly of Current/Elliott). Previously, he was the Head of Finance for Buck Mason, a modern American casual apparel brand. He also held posts as the COO/Head of Finance at Boatbound, the first peer-to-peer boat rental platform, as well as having served as CFO at Manduka, an internationally acclaimed yoga & accessories brand.

“Ryan brings extensive experience and expertise to build and run our finance team while also offering a critical understanding of what it takes to fund growth and maintain operational excellence,” noted Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Forbes. “He is an extremely talented and seasoned finance executive who will contribute greatly to the Hammitt team. I am looking forward to working closely with Ryan as we embark on the next phase of Hammitt’s journey.”

In addition to their rapidly growing eCommerce business, Hammitt has over 800 brick-and-mortar partners nationwide, as well as two flagship retail locations in California, with a third opening this Fall.

A celebration of functional luxury, Hammitt designs surprise and delight with every innovation, staying one step ahead of their customers’ wildest wishlists. Whether it’s an accessible cell phone pocket, laptop sleeve, six-way reversibility, or straps that adjust for every height, there are nuggets of functionality in every Hammitt silhouette. Furthermore, every zipper and piece of hardware is covered with a lifetime promise of complimentary repairs, so the Hammitt woman can plan to pass her favorite styles down for generations to come.

