UT Dallas investigating professor who tweeted about 'cure for homosexuality'

A computer science professor at the University of Texas at Dallas has been taking heat for his homophobic comments about the spread of monkeypox. While writing online about an outbreak of the virus in New York, Timothy Farage implied that “a cure for homosexuality” could curb monkeypox cases. When social media users slammed his remarks, the professor then responded by saying, “I don’t think homosexuality is wrong. I think it is a medical disorder.” Now, many students at the University of Texas at Dallas are calling for the instructor to be fired. “The idea that a cure for homosexuality is something to be researched … is homophobic. It is proven false,” said Chase Mueller, the president of Pride at UTD. “So, the fact that it was being promoted by a professor at the university I attend was something that just hit like a ton of bricks. It was startling.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO