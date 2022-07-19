ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

UT Dallas investigating professor who tweeted about 'cure for homosexuality'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHARDSON, Texas — University of Texas at Dallas officials are investigating a professor who tweeted about asking for a "cure for homosexuality" and called homosexuality a "medical disorder," the university said in a statement Monday morning. The university "received several complaints related to a statement by a UT...

Dallas Observer

Conservative Journalist Sues Beto O'Rourke Campaign, City of Dallas and DPD Officer Over Assault Claims

On top of trying to win the governor’s mansion, Democrat Beto O’Rourke has a fresh lawsuit on his hands. Last month, a conservative journalist with Glenn Beck's BlazeTV filed a lawsuit against O’Rourke's campaign over claims that she was assaulted during a March meet-and-greet at a Dallas church. In addition to Beto for Texas, the suit names three other defendants: the city of Dallas, an O’Rourke employee and a police officer who provided event security.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Beast

Students Want Prof Who Suggested ‘Cure for Homosexuality’ to Get the Boot

A computer science professor at the University of Texas at Dallas has been taking heat for his homophobic comments about the spread of monkeypox. While writing online about an outbreak of the virus in New York, Timothy Farage implied that “a cure for homosexuality” could curb monkeypox cases. When social media users slammed his remarks, the professor then responded by saying, “I don’t think homosexuality is wrong. I think it is a medical disorder.” Now, many students at the University of Texas at Dallas are calling for the instructor to be fired. “The idea that a cure for homosexuality is something to be researched … is homophobic. It is proven false,” said Chase Mueller, the president of Pride at UTD. “So, the fact that it was being promoted by a professor at the university I attend was something that just hit like a ton of bricks. It was startling.”
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Students call for UT at Dallas professor to be sacked after homophobic social media posts

"I don’t think homosexuality is wrong. I think it is a medical disorder.” Timothy P. Farage, a professor in University of Texas at Dallas computer science department. Timothy Farage, a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas computer science department, made a controversial post on Twitter on Saturday. In the tweet, which Twitter has since removed for violating its policy, Farage implied that “a cure for homosexuality” could curb monkeypox cases.
DALLAS, TX
#Ut Dallas#Homosexuality#Sex#Homosexuals#College#Racism#The Rainbow Coalition#Qtpoc#The Utd Rainbow Coalition#Cs Professor#The University Of Texas
